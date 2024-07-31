Indiana Fever Announce Partnership with Dark Horse Wine

July 31, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever announced today that Dark Horse Wine is an Official Sponsor of the team. Dark Horse Wine is a part of the family-owned Gallo portfolio, a global wine industry leader and committed to winning new friends to wine.

"Dark Horse Wine is thrilled to partner with the Indiana Fever. This is an unbelievable time for women's basketball and a perfect match for Dark Horse to be an Official Sponsor of the Indiana Fever," said Dark Horse Senior Manager Alex Keyes. "Dark Horse is about over-delivering a high-end wine at a great price, and we know fans will appreciate enjoying a delicious wine while cheering on the Fever. And we're proud to be right there with them."

Dark Horse Wine believes victory is yours to define - that the greatest victories result when impossible odds face off against steadfast determination. Dark Horse's victory is delivering a surprisingly great wine at a reasonable price.

