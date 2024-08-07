Gustafson, Spain End Olympic Run with 79-66 Loss to Belgium

August 7, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







PARIS - Despite a game-high 21 points from Las Vegas Aces center Megan Gustafson, Spain (3-1) fell to Belgium (2-2) 79-66 in the Olympic quarterfinals on Wednesday. Gustafson also contributed a team-best 7 rebounds to go with 1 steal and 1 blocked shot to close out her 2024 Olympic run.

Trailing much of the first quarter, a buzzer-beater from Gustafson tied it up 26-26 after 10 minutes of play. Knotted again at 32-apiece 3:30 into the second quarter, Belgium outscored Spain 16-5 over the remainder of the quarter for a 48-37 halftime lead. Coming out of the break, Belgium quickly went up 20 to put the game virtually out of reach, 59-39, at 5:45. By the end of the third quarter Belgium's lead was 67-49. Spain made a final push in the fourth quarter, but couldn't close the gap.

Gustafson capped her Olympic campaign averaging team-highs of 18.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.