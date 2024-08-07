Gustafson, Spain End Olympic Run with 79-66 Loss to Belgium
August 7, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces News Release
PARIS - Despite a game-high 21 points from Las Vegas Aces center Megan Gustafson, Spain (3-1) fell to Belgium (2-2) 79-66 in the Olympic quarterfinals on Wednesday. Gustafson also contributed a team-best 7 rebounds to go with 1 steal and 1 blocked shot to close out her 2024 Olympic run.
Trailing much of the first quarter, a buzzer-beater from Gustafson tied it up 26-26 after 10 minutes of play. Knotted again at 32-apiece 3:30 into the second quarter, Belgium outscored Spain 16-5 over the remainder of the quarter for a 48-37 halftime lead. Coming out of the break, Belgium quickly went up 20 to put the game virtually out of reach, 59-39, at 5:45. By the end of the third quarter Belgium's lead was 67-49. Spain made a final push in the fourth quarter, but couldn't close the gap.
Gustafson capped her Olympic campaign averaging team-highs of 18.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game.
