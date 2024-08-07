Aces Instrumental in USA's 88-74 Quarterfinal Win over Nigeria

August 7, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

PARIS - A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young combined for 35 points as the USA (4-0) sailed through its Olympic quarterfinal game and into Friday's semifinals with an 88-74 victory over Nigeria (2-2) on Wednesday night. Wilson put up team-highs of 20 points and 11 rebounds; Young notched 15 points, 3 boards and a pair of assists; Kelsey Plum contributed 6 points and 4 assists; while Chelsea Gray chipped in 1 point and dished out 4 assists.

The U.S. will play Australia (2-2) at 8:30 am PT, while France (2-2) and Belgium (2-2) will square off in the second semifinal contest at 12 pm PT for the right to play for gold on Sunday.

The USA got its first points from Wilson and never trailed. The red, white and blue held a 26-17 lead after the first 10 minutes of play, outscored Nigeria 26-16 for a 52-33 halftime advantage and increased its lead to 76-48 after the third quarter. Nigeria started the fourth quarter on a 7-2 run and outscored the red, white and blue 26-12 in the final frame, but the USA's depth was too much for the African squad.

