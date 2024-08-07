Chicken Fingers and Fast Breaks: Raising Cane's and Dallas Wings Join Forces in New Multi-Year Partnership

August 7, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings have signed a multi-year agreement with Chicken Finger sensation Raising Cane's, marking the Restaurant brand's second WNBA partnership agreement after signing with the Chicago Sky earlier this season.

Part of the Wings' in-game partnership with Raising Cane's includes a sponsored "Caniac Play of the Game," which will feature one impressive play by the Dallas Wings offense narrated and analyzed by WNBA announcers in real-time during the broadcast and later shared across the Wings' social media channels. In addition, leading into tip-off, Raising Cane's will host various game day activations to generate fanfare and excitement both inside and outside of the arena.

As momentum builds for the WNBA and Raising Cane's alike, the two forces are joining together to bring fans a Caniac Ticket Pack, which includes tickets to several Dallas Wings home games along with a Raising Cane's lemonade card redeemable for a free lemonade at any of the 68 Dallas-Fort-Worth area locations.

In continuation of their support for youth organizations and development, Raising Cane's will serve as the presenting partner of the Dallas Wings Summer Camp MVP Award, which includes a custom basketball and a one-of-a-kind Raising Cane's offer presented exclusively to the annual winner at the popular sports camp.

Cane's partnership with the Dallas Wings further solidifies the brand's commitment to women's sports through a variety of collaborations with female athletes including NASCAR driver Toni Breidinger, the first Arab-American woman to compete in the sport; USWNT and two-time Women's World Cup soccer legend Ali Krieger; Olympian snowboarder Chloe Kim; and LSU gymnast and social media icon Livvy Dunne. This partnership also marks another of Cane's professional partnerships in the DFW metroplex including the Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Mavericks, and the Frisco RoughRiders.

