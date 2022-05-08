Growlers Steal Game 2 from Royals to Even the Series 1-1

RECAP: Growlers steal Game 2 from Royals to even series 1-1

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, fell to the Newfoundland Growlers, 4-1, Sunday, May 8 at Santander Arena in Game 2 of the Division Final round of the 2022 Kelly Cup playoffs. Newfoundland tied up the series at 1-1 after dropping Game 1 and winning Game 2 in Reading, Pennsylvania. Royals goaltender Pat Nagle saved 32 of 35 shots faced while Growlers goalie Keith Petruzzelli saved 26 of 27 shots faced.

The Growlers struck first 11:19 into the first period on their first of two power play goals on three chances in the game. Ben Finklestein snapped a shot from the top of the zone past Nagle's left side to score his second goal of the postseason and provide Newfoundland an early lead after the first period, 1-0.

The Reading Royals fall to the Newfoundland Growlers, 4-1, on May 8, 2022

Newfoundland extended their lead just 94 seconds into the second period off of a turnover by the Royals in their own zone. A puck rattling down the boards skipped over Garrett Cecere's stick to allow the nine-year pro, Zach O'Brien to play the puck and snap a quick shot through Nagle's five-hole.

Tyler Boland scored moments later to jolt Newfoundland ahead by three goals on the second power play goal of the game for the Growlers. Boland received a cross crease feed in the left face off circle and shot a bullet top shelf for his team leading ninth goal in the Kelly Cup playoffs. O'Brien and Finklestein earned the helpers on Boland's first goal of the series as O'Brien collected his third point and Finkelstein earned his second point in the game.

Kirk MacDonald and Kevin Conley speak with the media after the Royals 4-1 lost to Newfoundland on May 8, 2022: https://youtu.be/W8_Sty7ARXE

Reading responded with their lone goal of the game off the stick of Kevin Conley. The rookie redirected a shot from Dominic Cormier along the goal line to the left of Petruzzelli in net to score his second goal of the series.

Trailing by two goals, the Royals fell short of a third period comeback as Derian Plouffe sealed the Game 2 victory for the Growlers with an empty net goal with 30 seconds remaining in regulation. Reading's loss snaps a three-game win streak dating back to the opening series Games 5 win against the Maine Mariners. Reading's specialty teams went 0-for-4 on the power play and 1-for-3 on the penalty kill. The two allowed power play goals ends a perfect 11-for-11 penalty kills in the playoffs for Reading.

The Royals continue their 2022 Kelly Cup playoff run against the Newfoundland Growlers in Game 3 of the Divisional Final round Tuesday, May 10, at 5:30 p.m. at the Mary Browns Centre in St.John's, Newfoundland.

