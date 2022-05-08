Growlers Even up Series with 4-1 Win over Royals

May 8, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







The Newfoundland Growlers evened up the North Division Final with a convincing 4-1 win in Game Two over the Reading Royals on Sunday evening at Santander Arena.

Ben Finkelstein opened the scoring for Newfoundland midway through the first period on the man advantage as he blasted a point shot past Pat Nagle to make it 1-0 Growlers after 20 minutes.

Zach O'Brien doubled the Growlers lead 90 seconds into the middle frame as he fooled Nagle through the wickets with a sneaky wrist shot to make it 2-0 Newfoundland.

Tyler Boland got in on the fun moments later as he was spotted by a great feed from O'Brien backdoor where he made no mistake to put Newfoundland up 3-0 heading into the third period.

Kevin Conley snapped the shutout bid of Keith Petruzzelli five minutes into the 3rd as he defelcted a centering pass beyond the Growlers goaltender to cut it to 3-1 Newfoundland with 14:36 left in regulation.

Derian Plouffe deposited one into an empty Royals net from his own zone with 30 seconds to go to seal a 4-1 road victory for the Growlers who head home for the next three straight games.

Quick Hits

Zach O'Brien led the way offensively with three points (1G, 2A).

Keith Petruzzelli made 26 saves for his 5th victory of the postseason.

Newfoundland return to the Mary Brown's Centre for Game 3 vs. the Reading Royals on Tuesday night.

Three Stars:

1. NFL - Z. O'Brien

2. NFL - B. Finkelstein

3. REA - K. Conley

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.