Royals Host Growlers for Game 2 with the Playoff Series Lead

Reading Royals defenseman Dominic Cormier

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, continue their second round against the Newfoundland Growlers in Game 2 of the 2022 Kelly Cup playoff Division Final round on Sunday, May 8 at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. Reading looks to remain unbeaten at home in the Kelly Cup playoffs while the Growlers seek to improve their 1-3 road record in the postseason. This is the eleventh meeting between the two teams this season where Reading leads the season series with a 6-3-1 record against the Growlers.

Reading defeated Newfoundland, 7-3, Saturday, May 7 at Santander Arena. Trevor Gooch's hat trick and five point game along with Frank DiChiara's two-goal's and a 28 save performance from Pat Nagle provided the Royals a comfortable win in the playoff series opener on home ice.

Erik Jesberger previews Game 2 of the second round of playoffs on May 8, 2022: https://youtu.be/atzvyBywjM0

Dichiara opened the scoring with two goals six minutes into the first period. Kevin Conley and Dominic Cormier followed DiChiara with a goal each for a four-goal first period that put the Royals ahead after the first period, 4-0.

The second period included two of Gooch's three goals in the game and Gordie Green's fourth goal of the Kelly Cup playoffs to make it a 6-1 score in favor of Reading at the end of two periods. The Royals and Growlers dropped the gloves twice in the second period. Brad Morrison and Noel Hoefenmayer fought after Green scored to get Newfoundland on the board. Brennan Saulnier and Brennan Kapcheck fought minutes later for the tenth fight between the team's in their series history. The Growlers have fought more times with Reading than against any other team in the ECHL.

Newfoundland scored a pair of goals in the third period as Isaac Johnson and Marc Johnstone cut the deficit to three goals for the Growlers with 1:45 remaining in regulation. However, Gooch answered with an empty net goal to earn his third hat trick of the season to seal the Game 1 victory for Reading. Gooch was one of six Royals to earn multi-point games in the series opener as he totaled five points (3G, 2 A), DiChiara recorded three-points (2G, 1A) while Patrick Bajkov (2A), Garrett Cecere (2A), Jacob Pritchard (2A) and Kevin Conley (1G, 1A) each had two points.

The Royals finished as the first place in the North Division and continue a best of seven series against the Newfoundland Growlers who are the second seed in the Eastern Conference in the Kelly Cup playoffs. Reading hoisted a 45-17-7-2 record with a .693 point percentage while the Growlers finished second place in the North Division with a .664 point percentage. The Growlers eliminated the third seeded Trois-Rivières Lions in their Divisional Semifinal round four games to three.

UPCOMING KELLY CUP PLAYOFF GAMES

Division Finals (vs. Newfoundland Growlers):

GAME 2 - HOME (Sunday, May 8 at 7:00 p.m.): BUY TICKETS!

GAME 3 - AWAY (Tuesday, May 10 5:30 p.m.)

GAME 4 - AWAY (Wednesday, May 11 5:30 p.m.)

GAME 5* - AWAY (Thursday, May 12 5:30 p.m.)

GAME 6* - HOME (Saturday, May 14 at 7:00 p.m.): BUY TICKETS!

GAME 7* - HOME (Monday, May 16 at 7:00 p.m.): BUY TICKETS!

*If necessary

Buy tickets HERE: https://bit.ly/2ndRdKellyCupPlayoffs

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2022-23 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

