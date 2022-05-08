ECHL Transactions - May 8

May 8, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday,

May 8, 2022:

Newfoundland:

Add Derian Plouffe, F activated from reserve

Add Nathan Noel, F activated from reserve

Delete Ryan Chyzowski, F placed on reserve

Delete Brennan Kapcheck, D placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Grant Cooper, F activated from reserve

Delete Brad Morrison, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Thomas Sigouin, G activated from reserve

Add Joey Colatarci, D activated from reserve

Delete James Shearer, D placed on reserve

Delete Trent Miner, G recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

