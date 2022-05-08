ECHL Transactions - May 8
May 8, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday,
May 8, 2022:
Newfoundland:
Add Derian Plouffe, F activated from reserve
Add Nathan Noel, F activated from reserve
Delete Ryan Chyzowski, F placed on reserve
Delete Brennan Kapcheck, D placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Grant Cooper, F activated from reserve
Delete Brad Morrison, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Thomas Sigouin, G activated from reserve
Add Joey Colatarci, D activated from reserve
Delete James Shearer, D placed on reserve
Delete Trent Miner, G recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
