Grotjohn Returns to High Point Rockers

August 10, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers on Saturday re-signed shortstop Ryan Grotjohn. The Rockers opening day starting shortstop in 2023 and 2024 had spent the last six weeks playing in Mexico with Olmecas de Tabasco.

Grotjohn last played for the Rockers on July 3. He was riding a five-game hitting streak at the time and was leading the Rockers with a .316 batting average.

In 19 games with Tabasco, Grotjohn hit .226 with one homer and a pair of RBI. Tabasco's season ended on August 1.

In his career with the Rockers, Grotjohn is a .303 hitter with 22 home runs and 89 RBI.

High Point is in the midst of the Atlantic League pennant race to secure a playoff berth for the fourth time in five seasons. The Rockers are currently in second place in the South Division with an 18-10 second half record. Charleston, whom the Rockers host tonight and tomorrow, have a one-game lead at 19-9 but the remainder of this series could result in a change in division leadership. Gastonia is currently in third place in the South Division at 16-13.

The Rockers host Charleston at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday night with the series finale slated for a 4:05 p.m. start on Sunday, August 11.

