Rockers Edge Dirty Birds

August 10, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - Brian Parreira slapped a bases-loaded single to right field in the bottom of the 11th inning to give the High Point Rockers a thrilling 5-4 win over the Charleston Dirty Birds. The win put the Rockers and Dirty Birds in a tie for first place in the Atlantic League's South Division.

Parreira's game-winning hit capped a night that saw the top South Division contenders battle through 11 innings. Both clubs are now tied for first with identical 19-10 second half records.

The Rockers took a 2-0 lead in the first when Martin Figueroa doubled to lead-off the bottom half of the inning and scored on a single by Ryan Grotjohn who was playing his first game in High Point since July 3. Grotjohn then stole second, moved to third on a passed ball and scored on a wild pitch by Charleston starter Cristofer Ogando.

High Point starter Jonah Scolaro matched his season high with eight strikeouts in working the first five innings. He ran into trouble in the third when Charleston's Joseph Rosa slammed a two-run homer and Keon Barnum followed with a solo shot to put the 'Birds up 3-2.

The Rockers tied the game with a solo homer from Figueroa leading off the bottom of the third. Charleston forged a 4-3 lead in the top of the seventh when Juan Sanatana doubled and scored on a single by Phillip Ervin.

Trailing by a run, the Rockers tied the game at 4-4 in the eighth as Figueroa drew a walk to start the frame. He moved to third on a single by Quincy Nieporte and scored on a single to center by Connor Owings.

Both clubs were held in check in the ninth and 10th innings. Rockers reliever Dakota Chalmers (W, 1-1) went three innings and fanned six hitters including five in a row at one point. He did not allow a base runner other than the ghost runner in extra innings via the international tie breaker rule.

Charleston's Gerald Ogando (L, 2-3) came on in the 11th with the ghost runner on second. He hit Ben Aklinski with his first pitch then allowed a single by Evan Edwards to load the bases. After striking out Michael Martinez, Parreira singled to right, bringing in Owings with the winning run.

"This was playoff baseball," said Rockers manager Jamie Keefe. "The tension in the ballpark and the atmosphere were just like a playoff game."

The third and final game of the series is scheduled for a 4:05 p.m. start on Sunday at Truist Point. Fans will receive a free 2024 team photo and the gates will open early at 3 p.m. as players will be available for autographs. A win on Sunday for the Rockers would give them undisputed possession of first place in the ALPB South Division.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.