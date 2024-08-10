Ducks Take Extra Inning Thriller from Revs in York

(York, PA) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the York Revolution 5-3 in 10 innings on Saturday night in the opener of a three-game series at WellSpan Park.

Nick Heath and JC Encarnacion began the game with back-to-back solo home runs off Revolution starter Michael Horrell to give the Ducks an early 2-0 lead. Zander Wiel was hit by a pitch from Ducks starter Chris Ellis in the bottom of the first to make it a one-run game. An RBI single down the left field line by Wiel in the third tied the game at two.

Wiel drove in Jacob Rhinesmith with a two-out RBI double to left-center field in the fifth, giving the Revolution a 3-2 lead. However, Zach Racusin picked up a two-out RBI hit of his own in the seventh with a single to third base, tying the game at three. It stayed that way until the 10th inning when Ryan McBroom lifted a two-run double to center field, putting the Ducks in front 5-3.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Ellis tossed five inning of three-run ball, allowing six hits and three walks while striking out a season-high 10 batters. Horrell pitched six innings of two-run ball, giving up two runs on three hits and two walks with four strikeouts. Ramon Santos (6-1) earned the win with two scoreless innings of relief, yielding a hit while striking out two. Brett Schulze (0-2) took the loss, conceding two runs (one earned) on a hit and a walk in one inning with two strikeouts.

Heath led the Ducks offense with two hits, an RBI and two runs. McBroom added two hits and two RBIs, while Encarnacion chipped in with two hits, an RBI and a run.

The Ducks and Revolution wrap up their three-game series with a single admission doubleheader on Sunday afternoon. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. at WellSpan Park. Game two will begin approximately 30 minutes after the completion of game one, and both games are scheduled for seven innings. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Left-hander Wei-Yin Chen (5-5, 6.20) takes the mound for the Ducks in game one against York southpaw Ethan Lindow (10-4, 5.00). Right-hander Sal Romano (1-0, 2.84) toes the rubber for Long Island in game two against Revolution lefty Zach Neff (6-4, 6.69).

The Ducks return home on Friday, August 16, to begin a three-game set against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive Dental Health Bags, courtesy of the Stony Brook School of Dental Medicine. It's also a Tap Room Friday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for 20% off your entire check and 50% off your first online or mobile app order as fans exit the ballpark. Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

