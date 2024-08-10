Wiel Drives in Three But Revs Fall to Ducks in Extras

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution were bested in ten innings on Saturday in the series opener against the Long Island Ducks, falling by a 5-3 score at WellSpan Park.

The Ducks did not waste a second to get the scoring started on Saturday night as leadoff hitter Nick Heath drove the game's first pitch from Michael Horrell to the lawn in right center field. Two pitches later, JC Encarnacion blasted one over the left center field wall to spot the Ducks an early 2-0 cushion. The next two hitters, Ivan Castillo and Ryan McBroom hit sharp singles, but thanks to a double play ball, Horrell did not yield any further damage.

Ducks starter Chris Ellis plunked Zander Wiel with the bases loaded in the first inning to bring York within 2-1 but still managed to strike out the side in the frame before striking out the side in the second inning as well. Ellis struck out 10 Revs batters on the night including notching each of his first seven outs via strikeouts.

Jacob Rhinesmith scorched a two-out double in the bottom of the third and came around to score on an RBI single down the left field line by Zander Wiel to even the score at 2-2.

Wiel came through with another big two-out hit in the fifth, driving a double to left center field to score Rhinesmith and put York ahead 3-2.

From the second through the sixth, Horrell faced just one batter over the minimum with help from two more double plays. He also allowed just one further hit after the first inning, going six strong innings in a no-decision.

Long Island evened the score at 3-3 in the seventh when Zach Racusin rolled a game-tying infield single along the third base line with two outs off reliever Alex Valverde.

The Revs had a chance to rally in the eighth with a pair of leadoff infield hits from Rhinesmith and Wiel against reliever Al Albuquerque. The veteran escaped, however, with back-to-back strikeouts and a groundout to keep the game tied.

Matt Turner struck out Heath to leave the bases loaded out of the Revs bullpen as both teams tossed scoreless ninths, sending the game to extra innings.

Ryan McBroom blasted a ball to the wall in center field in the top of the tenth. Two Ducks runs scored on the go-ahead double, with the second run being called safe at the plate despite a strong relay throw from Alfredo Reyes. Catcher Michael Berglund was ejected by home plate umpire Bill Worthington while arguing the call at the plate. Reliever Brett Schulze punched out the next hitter to keep the deficit at two.

York was not able to respond, stranding a runner at third base against closer Ramon Santos who earned the win having also worked a scoreless ninth.

The two teams will face off in a doubleheader on Sunday with the first seven inning affair getting underway at 2:00 PM. York lefty Ethan Lindow faces Wei-Yin Chen in the opener, while Zach Neff squares off with Sal Romano in the second game. Promos include Ritmo de York presented by Bilingual Conexion, Game-Worn Ritmo de York Jersey Auction to benefit Bilingual Conexion, Sunday Funday by Weis Markets, WellSpan Wellness Weekend, and Volunteer Appreciation Night presented by Give Local York & United Way of York County. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

Notes: York has allowed four sets of back-to-back home runs this season, three of which have come vs Long Island. It marked the first time in Revs history that an opponent slugged back-to-back homers to open a game; the Revs have done it twice in their history including once earlier this year. York falls to 61-30 but still holds the league's best overall record. They slip to 18-10 in the second half, still just half a game back of first place. Their three-game winning streak is snapped with the loss. They fall to 6-3 in extra-inning games with all three losses having come against Long Island (1-3).

