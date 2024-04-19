Grizzlies Strike Early And Hang On For 8-4 Over Ports

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Fresno Grizzlies (7-3) plated four runs in the first and four more in

the third, while keeping the Ports (3-7) to just one run at a time to take game three of the series

8-4.

Ports starter Jackson Finley ran into trouble right away against the Grizzlies, allowing three

straight hits, throwing a wild pitch, and hitting two consecutive batters before recording an out

in the first inning to trail 4-0.

Stockton answered with a Myles Naylor solo home run (2) to make it a 4-1 game in the bottom

of the second on a laser beam out to the Back Porch in right field. But the Grizzlies answered

with another four spot in the third, getting to Ryan Brown and TJ Czyz with two hits, three

walks, and an RBI groundout to go up 8-1.

The Ports would get one back in the third on an infield single from Luke Mann, and one more in

the fourth via an RBI base hit from Cole Conn to make it 8-3. However, they would also strand

five runners over those two innings, and leave Nate Nankil stuck at second after his lead off

double in the fifth.

Pitcher Yunior Tur kept the Ports in the game with five shutout innings on 56 pitches, setting up

some drama in the ninth. The Ports loaded the bases with singles from Ryan Lasko and Mann,

and a hit by pitch of Nankil.

Naylor drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 8-4, but Fresno closer Brady Hill retired the next

three batters to shut the door and earn his second save of the season. Finley took the loss

(0-2) and Grizzlies starter Austin Emener (1-0) got the win.

UP NEXT:

Game four of the six-game series is scheduled for a 7:05 p.m. first pitch, Fresno's Jack

Mahoney (1-1, 2.61) taking on the Ports Will Johnston (0-0, 0.00) who has struck out 15 batters

through 7.2 innings this season. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Space Jam

Basketball Jersey.

