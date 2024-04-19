Rancho Rolls to Another Big Win

April 19, 2024 - California League (CalL)

San Bernardino, CA - Gabe Emmett gave the Quakes five strong innings and Rancho smacked Inland Empire for the second time in three days, as Rancho rolled to an 11-3 win on Thursday night at San Manuel Stadium.

Emmett (2-0) allowed just one run on three hits over five innings, striking out five in earning his second straight win and putting Rancho in the win-column for the fifth time in the last six games.

Joe Vetrano homered for the first time and had a pair of hits, while Zyhir Hope extended his hitting streak to ten straight games, going 2-for-6 with a game-high three RBIs.

The Quakes got five in the second off Inland Empire starter Keythel Key (0-1), then added four more in the fourth to chase him and take a commanding 9-0 lead.

Rancho (6-4) will send Patrick Copen (0-1) to the mound on Friday night, while Inland Empire will counter with right-hander Barrett Kent (0-2) at 6:35pm.

