Early Offensive Outburst Rumbles Grizzlies Past Ports 8-4

April 19, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Stockton, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (7-3) conquered the Stockton Ports (3-7) 8-4 Thursday evening from Banner Island Ballpark. The Grizzlies improved to 63-24 all-time against the Ports with a 32-7 record at Banner Island Ballpark. Fresno moved to 5-0 wearing the gray jerseys and 6-0 when scoring first.

In the top of the first, the Grizzlies growled ahead 4-0 after bringing 10 batters to the plate. Aidan Longwell led off the game with a single and raced home after a Braylen Wimmer RBI double split the left-center gap. Wimmer scored the second run on a wild pitch. Later in the frame, Fadriel Cruz and Tevin Tucker drew bases-loaded walks to extend the lead. The Ports cut the deficit to 4-1 after Myles Naylor spanked a solo shot to right-center field, his second homer of the season.

Fresno expanded their advantage to 8-1 after another four-run inning. A Tucker RBI groundout, two wild pitches and an Andy Perez RBI single were the scoring plays in the frame. Both Cruz and Longwell provided tremendous reads on their wild pitch runs. Cruz bolted home on a ball that barely squirted away and Longwell sprinted to the plate from second.

Despite the disadvantage, Stockton did not go away easily, mustering a run in the third, fourth and ninth innings. The Ports brought the tying run to the dish in the ninth, but fell 8-4. Luke Mann and Cole Conn swatted RBI singles while Naylor worked a bases-loaded walk.

The Grizzlies offense ended their night with eight hits, eight free passes and three hit-by-pitches. Longwell reached base three times, recording two hits and runs. Wimmer inched home two runs after finding himself on base three times. Perez lengthened his hit streak to 10 games, the longest span for the Cuban product in a Fresno uniform. Cruz and Tucker combined for three walks and RBI at the bottom of the lineup. The Grizzlies offense has walked 60 times over their last eight contests, giving them 73 base-on-balls this year.

The Ports offense supplied 11 hits, but left 13 runners stranded. Robert Puason and Carlos Franco registered two hits apiece at the bottom part of the lineup. Casey Yamauchi and Nate Nankil whacked doubles in the setback. Starter Jackson Finley (0-2) took the defeat after lasting one inning, allowing four runs. Reliever Yunior Tur permitted one hit over five shutout frames, fanning three batters.

Grizzlies' lefty Austin Emener did not factor in the decision after three innings of action. Caleb Franzen (1-0) was awarded the win after three stellar frames of relief. Welinton Herrera punched out four over two scoreless innings and Brady Hill earned the save after striking out two in a bases-loaded jam. Fresno has struck out double-digit batters in nine of their first 10 games this season (10, 5x, 11, 2x, 13 and 14). Overall, Grizzlies arms have fanned 104 total batters in 2024. The clubs are back to battle tomorrow evening from Banner Island Ballpark.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- SS Braylen Wimmer (1-3, 2B, RBI, 2 R, 2 BB)

- DH Jake Snider (1-3, 2B, R, BB, HBP, SB)

- 1B Aidan Longwell (2-4, 2 R, BB)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)

- RHP Yunior Tur (5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K)

- SS Myles Naylor (1-4, HR, 2 RBI, R, BB)

- 3B Luke Mann (2-5, RBI)

On Deck:

Friday, April 19, 2024 at 7:05 pm PT Fresno Grizzlies at Stockton Ports

Fresno RHP Jack Mahoney (1-1, 2.61) vs. Stockton LHP Will Johnston (0-0, 0.00)

On That Fres-Note:

Grizzlies OF/1B Jason Hinchman lined a double to left that had an exit velocity of 110 MPH.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.