Grizzlies Split Doubleheader with Washington

SAUGET, Ill. - The Gateway Grizzlies bounced back from an earlier loss for a 6-4 win over the Washington Wild Things in the nightcap of a doubleheader Saturday at GCS Credit Union Ballpark.

Gateway (38-57) hit four home runs in game two, including back-to-back-to-back jacks for the first time in 2019. Shawon Dunston Jr. gave the Grizzlies the first lead of the game with a solo shot in the second inning before - after Washington (37-58) scored three runs in the top of the third - Gunnar Buhner, Isaiah Cullum, and Connor Owings opened the home half of the third with three straight big flies.

Cullum's round-tripper, a deep drive over the left-field fence, was the first of his career. Buhner's opposite-field fly ball to right was the fourth dinger of his campaign, while Owings tied Dustin Woodcock and Luke Lowery for the team lead with his 12th blast of the year.

Dominic Topoozian (6-7) tossed six innings and allowed four runs (only three earned) for the quality start and victory in game two. Geoff Bramblett notched his 14th save in as many chances when he struck out all three Wild Things he faced in the seventh and final inning.

After the Grizzlies failed to produce an extra-base hit among their 11 knocks (all singles) in game one of the twin bill, their first four hits in the nightcap were home runs and their first six hits all went for extra bags. Brent Sakurai and Andrew Daniel added a double apiece to complete the Grizzlies' four-run third inning in game two.

Gateway fell 15-1 in the opening game. Washington jumped on top early and kept pouring it on. Grizzlies pitchers walked 11 batters in seven innings. Reign Letkeman (4-5) worked two frames and took the loss.

Wesley Jones went 3-for-3 in the first game. Owings, Sakurai, and Woodcock all had three hits across the two games.

Gateway and Washington will close both their three-game series and the 2019 regular season with a 6:05 p.m. CDT first pitch Sunday at GCS Credit Union Ballpark.

