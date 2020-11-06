Grizzlies Sign Forward Cedric Pare

Forward Cedric Pare with the Rimouski Oceanic

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have signed forward Cedric Pare for the 2020-21 season.

Pare played the last 5 seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, including the last 2 seasons with the Rimouski Oceanic. Last season was a breakthrough campaign for Pare, who was 7th in the league in goals (37), 5th in assists (51) and 6th in points (88). Pare was also part of the 2017 Saint John Sea Dogs QMJHL championship team.

Cedric was drafted in the 6th round, 173rd overall by the Boston Bruins in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. Pare has good size at 6'4" and 212 pounds. His younger brother, Felix Pare is currently a member of the QMJHL's Victoriaville Tigres.

