Nailers Sign Cody Sylvester

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce their 19th player signing of the 2020 offseason. Wheeling has signed forward Cody Sylvester to an ECHL contract.

Sylvester, 28, returns to Wheeling, where he began his professional career in 2013-14, led the Nailers with 24 goals and finished tied for fifth on the team with 42 points. Cody played a key role in helping the team reach the playoffs, as he notched multiple goals on seven occasions, including a hat trick against the Reading Royals. He also led the team in game winning goals (7), tied for first in shorthanded goals (4), finished second in shots on goal (155), and was third in +/- (+19). Those performances helped earn Sylvester 17 games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, in which he collected a pair of goals.

"Cody has been a good scorer throughout his career, which includes a big season here in Wheeling when he was a rookie," said Nailers Head Coach Mark French. "Cody has also been recognized as a leader, and we expect him to continue that on and off the ice."

The Kelowna, British Columbia native started the 2014-15 season with the South Carolina Stingrays, but then went on to play the remainder of the season, as well as his next five seasons in Europe, primarily in Germany. Sylvester spent two years in Germany's top league, the DEL, with the Iserlohn Roosters, then played one season for Dornbirn EC in Austria, before returning to Germanay in DEL-2 with Bad Nauheim EC. Cody recorded at least 20 points in each of his last four European seasons, and thrived especially in Nauheim, as he racked up 58 goals, 89 assists, and 147 points in 128 games.

"I loved playing in Wheeling, and I'm looking forward to coming back," Sylvester said. "I had great success on the ice, plus the fans are always very supportive, and the organization treated me extremely well. Mark French is a well-known coach who I've heard a lot of good things about, and am excited to play for this season."

