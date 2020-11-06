Greenville Signs 2019 Kelly Cup Champion Matt Bradley

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits announced today that 2019 Kelly Cup Champion Matt Bradley has signed with the team for the 2020-21 ECHL Season.

Bradley comes to the Swamp Rabbits following his second professional season, spent with the AHL's Toronto Marlies and ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers. The 6'0", 190-pound forward played the vast majority of the 2019-20 season with the Growlers, earning 10 goals, 24 assists, and 34 points in 57 games, along with 80 PIM and a +11 rating. He also appeared in a pair of games in the AHL with the Marlies.

"Really excited to get to Greenville and get back to playing." Bradley said." I've heard great things about the city and the organization. Andrew Lord has the passion to win and is putting together a very strong team. Can't wait to get things going!"

"Matt Bradley is an impact signing for us and we are very excited to have him on board for 2020-21," said Swamp Rabbits Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Andrew Lord. "Matt is a winner, having won with Newfoundland two seasons ago. He is a well-rounded, right shot center who plays a solid 200-foot game and can also can have a real impact offensively. There have been nothing but great references on Matt as a teammate and we are excited to add another player with championship experience to our lineup."

Hailing from Vancouver, British Columbia, Bradley enters his third season as a professional after spending the last two years on an AHL contract with the Toronto Marlies. As a rookie in the 2018-19 season, he spent the entire campaign with the Newfoundland Growlers, earning 15 goals, 30 assists, and 45 points in 66 games with a +11 rating. In the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs, he played in all but one of the Growlers games, registering 4 goals and 7 points in 22 contests, helping the Growlers win the 2019 Kelly Cup Championship in their inaugural season. Prior to turning professional, Bradley played parts of five seasons in the WHL with the Medicine Hat Tigers and Regina Pats, compiling career totals of 111 goals, 136 assists, 247 points, and 224 PIM in 281 games. He was drafted by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2015 NHL Draft (5^th Rd-#131).

