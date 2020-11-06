Starrett Returns to Air Capital

November 6, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of forward Beau Starrett for the 2020-21 season.

Starrett, 25, is entering his second year as a pro. A native of Bellingham, Massachusetts, he was drafted in the third round (#88 overall) by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. The 6-foot-5, 212-pound forward signed with Bakersfield last season. He was loaned to Wichita for 50 games, collecting 29 points (16g, 13a). He also appeared in eight games for the Condors, recording 2 points (1g, 1a).

Prior to turning pro, he completed a four-year career at Cornell University. In 118 games at Cornell, he tallied 40 points (16g, 24a) and helped the Big Red to three consecutive postseason appearances in the NCAA Tournament. He also scored in the team's 2019 first round win over Northeastern.

Season tickets for the 2020-21 season are on sale now. Get your seats for just $34 per month. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

ECHL TV has a new provider for the 2020-21 season. We are proud to partner with FloHockey, which provides subscribers with plenty of content. Watch live events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast. To become a subscriber, click here.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 6, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.