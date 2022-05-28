Grizzlies Lose 5-4 Heartbreaker

West Valley City, Utah - Toledo Walleye defenseman Chris Martenet scored the game winning goal 5:01 into overtime as the Walleye overcame a 4-0 first period deficit to defeat the Utah Grizzlies 5-4 to take a 3-games-to-1 series lead in front of a crowd of 6629 at Maverik Center.

Utah scored 4 goals in the final half of the first period. Trey Bradley got Utah on the board 10:05 in. 23 seconds later Tarun Fizer made it 2-0. Tyler Penner scored on a centering pass from Dakota Raabe 14:14 in. Zach Tsekos gave Utah a 4-0 lead with 1:13 left in the first. Utah led 4-0 after 1 period, outshooting Toledo 12 to 7.

The Walleye got on the board 8:21 into the second period as Brandon Hawkins scored 4 seconds into a power play. Blake Hillman closed the gap as he scored 17:04 in. Utah led 4-2 after 2 periods.

Dylan Fitze was awarded a penalty shot 6:37 into the third period but hit the post as it stayed a 4-3 game. Toledo's Patrick Curry scored a power play goal with 5:06 left in regulation. The Walleye tied the game with 1:30 left as Cam Clarke fed a pass in front to Brett McKenzie, who scored his 4th goal of the series.

In overtime Martenet won the game on a shot from the right point as Toledo has won 3 in a row after Utah won 5-4 in overtime in game 1. The winning team in each game of the series has scored exactly 5 goals. Toledo has 19 goals in the first 4 games of the series. Utah has 15 goals in the series.

Game 5 is an elimination game for the Grizzlies on Saturday night at Maverik Center. Face-off is at 7:10 pm and tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Chris Martenet (Toledo) - Game Winning Goal.

2. Brett McKenzie (Toledo) - Game Tying Goal with 1:30 left.

3. TJ Hensick (Toledo) - 2 assists.

