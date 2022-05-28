Florida Claims E.A. "Bud" Gingher Trophy as Eastern Conference Champions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The Florida Everblades claimed the E.A. "Bud" Gingher Trophy as Eastern Conference champions on Saturday with a 6-5 overtime win over the Newfoundland Growlers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Florida wins the series 4 games to 1 and awaits the winner of the Western Conference Finals between the Toledo Walleye and Utah Grizzlies in the 2022 Kelly Cup Finals. Toledo leads the series 3 games to 1, with Game 5 taking place on Saturday night in West Valley City, Utah.

The Everblades started quickly in Game 5, scoring three times in the opening 4:10 of the contest. Newfoundland responded with two goals of its own before the opening period ended, but second-period tallies from Darik Angeli and Alex Aleardi restored Florida's three-goal lead. However, the Growlers tallied three times in a 3:33 span late in the third period to pull even, sending the game to the extra session. In overtime, Florida's Xavier Bouchard scored the winning goal just one minute into the extra session with a wrist shot from the right-wing circle.

Aleardi's three goals in the series led Florida while Stefan Leblanc (2g-5a) and John McCarron (0g-7a) shared the team lead with seven points each. Newfoundland was led by Tyler Boland, who scored four goals, and Gordie Green, who had six points (2g-4a).

The Everblades, who won the Kelly Cup title in 2012, advance to the Kelly Cup Finals for the fifth time (2004, 2005, 2012, 2018 and 2022), which ranks second all-time in ECHL history.

The trophy is named in recognition of E.A. "Bud" Gingher, who was Chairman of the ECHL Board of Governors from 1992-95. Gingher, who passed away in 2002, co-founded the Dayton Bombers in 1991 and owned the team for seven seasons, serving as President and Governor until selling the team in 1998. Gingher was inducted into the ECHL Hall of Fame in 2010.

E.A. "Bud" Gingher Trophy Champions

2022 Florida Everblades

2021 South Carolina Stingrays

2020 Trophy not awarded due to COVID-19

2019 Newfoundland Growlers

2018 Florida Everblades

2017 South Carolina Stingrays

2016 Wheeling Nailers

2015 South Carolina Stingrays

2014 Cincinnati Cyclones

2013 Reading Royals

2012 Florida Everblades

2011 Kalamazoo Wings

2010 Cincinnati Cyclones

2009 South Carolina Stingrays

2008 Cincinnati Cyclones

2007 Dayton Bombers

2006 Gwinnett Gladiators

2005 Florida Everblades

2004 Florida Everblades

2003 Atlantic City Boardwalk Bullies

2002 Dayton Bombers

2001 Trenton Titans

2000 Peoria Rivermen

1999 Richmond Renegades

1998 Hampton Roads Admirals

