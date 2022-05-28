Everblades Look to Clinch Eastern Conference Title Saturday

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades saw their eight-game winning streak in the Kelly Cup Playoffs come to an end Friday night, as the Newfoundland Growlers staved off elimination with a 4-1 win over the Florida Everblades in Game Four of the Kelly Cup Eastern Conference Finals in front of 6,583 spirited fans at Hertz Arena.

Despite the setback, the Blades lead the series three games to one and will look to close out the best-of-seven series at Hertz Arena in Game Five, slated for Saturday night at 7:00 pm. One win will send the Everblades back to the Kelly Cup Finals for the first time since 2018.

The Everblades are making their first appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals since 2019 and the sixth conference finals appearance in franchise history. The Blades are 4-2 all-time in the Eastern Finals, picking up series wins in 2004, 2005, 2012 and 2018, while coming up short in 2007 and 2019. Florida went on to win the Kelly Cup in 2012.

Should the series require Game Six or Game Seven, those contests would be contested in Newfoundland on Tuesday, May 31 and Wednesday, June 1, with the puck drop slated for 5:30 pm EST both nights.

Fans unable to catch any of the Eastern Conference Finals games in person can watch every Florida Everblades game on FloHockey.TV. In addition, fans can listen to the exciting game action on ESPN Southwest Florida at www.espnswfl.com or 770 AM, 98.1 FM, 104.3 FM.

2022 KELLY CUP PLAYOFFS - EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS AT A GLANCE

Everblades Lead Series 3-1

Game 1 Friday, May 20 Everblades 4, Growlers 3 (OT)

Game 2 Sunday, May 22 Everblades 2, Growlers 0

Game 3 Wednesday, May 25 Everblades 4, Growlers 3

Game 4 Friday, May 27 Growlers 4, Everblades 1

Game 5 Saturday, May 28 Growlers at Everblades Hertz Arena 7:00 pm EST

Game 6 * Tuesday, May 31 Everblades at Growlers Mary Brown's Centre 7:00 pm NST / 5:30 pm EST

Game 7 * Wednesday, June 1 Everblades at Growlers Mary Brown's Centre 7:00 pm NST / 5:30 pm EST

* Games 6 and 7, if Necessary

NEWS AND NOTES

GAME FOUR RECAP: Newfoundland's Todd Skirving and Gordie Green scored goals midway through the first and second period to stake the Growlers to a 2-0 lead, before Jordan Sambrook got the Everblades off the schneid with his second goal of the postseason in the final minute of the second period, trimming the visitors' lead to 2-1. Green's second goal of the evening with 3:22 to play and an empty-net goal by Derian Plouffe sealed Newfoundland's 4-1 victory and prevented the Everblades from sweeping their second consecutive playoff series. Cam Johnson (10-1-1) made 26 saves for Florida and suffered his first postseason loss, while Growlers' netminder Keith Petruzzelli (9-7-1) registered 31 saves and earned the win.

TIME FOR A NEW STREAK: Friday night's 4-1 setback snapped the Everblades' eight-game winning streak in the 2022 postseason and also saw the squad's four-game playoff winning streak at Hertz Arena draw to a close. The eight-game run from Game Six of the South Division Semifinals through Game Three of the Eastern Conference Finals saw the Everblades outscore the opposition 25-10, while pitching four shutouts and allowing one goal or less five times.

CAM CLOSING IN: Despite allowing three goals for the third time in four contests, Everblades' netminder Cam Johnson remains on a tremendous playoff run. With four shutouts in the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs, Everblades' netminder Cam Johnson is tied for second place for the most shutouts by an ECHL goaltender in one playoff season. Johnson has blanked the opposition in four of the past seven games and is one clean sheet shy of matching the 23-year old record of five set by Maxime Gingras of the Richmond Renegades back in 1999. Through 12 playoff appearances this season, Johnson sports a 10-1-1 record, on victory shy of Toledo's Billy Christopoulos (11-2-2) for the league lead in playoff wins. Johnson's 1.65 GAA and .935 save percentage trails only Jacksonville's Charles Williams, who logged a 1.32 GAA and a .952 save percentage over four appearances through the first two rounds of the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs. Johnson is the only ECHL goalie to record multiple shutouts in the current postseason.

DEFENSE IS PARAMOUNT: Through their first 14 Kelly Cup Playoff games, the Everblades (11-2-1) continue to sport one of the ECHL's stingiest postseason defenses, as they have surrendered just 2.14 goals per game, outscoring their opponents 42-30 and outshooting them 481-377. The Blades held Newfoundland (9-8-1) to just three goals in Games One and Three of the Eastern Conference Finals, while shutting out the Growlers in Game Two. The Growlers hit the all-important four-goal mark in Game Four, as they are currently 0-7 when scoring fewer than four goals this postseason, while on the flip side, they are 9-1 when putting four or more pucks in the opponent's net

RALPH ON A ROLL: For Everblades head coach Brad Ralph, Game Four marked his 102nd ECHL playoff game as a head coach. Ralph, the league's all-time leader with 58 head coaching wins, stands third all-time in postseason games coaches in the ECHL, trailing just Steve Martinson (2nd, 104) and Matt Thomas (1st, 108).

CAPTAIN EVERBLADE EYES ANOTHER RECORD: This season, Everblades Captain John McCarron became the franchise's all-time leader in goals scored, assists and points. Johnny Mac is now within striking distance of the top spot for overall games played, including playoffs. With 418 games played in an Everblades sweater, McCarron has tied Matthieu Roy for second place and sits just two games behind Ernie Hartlieb, who sits in the top spot with 420.

WILD, WILD WEST: The Everblades and Growlers continue to keep an eye on the Western Conference Finals between the Toledo Walleye and the Utah Grizzlies. After falling behind 4-0 after one period, Toledo claimed an improbable 5-4 overtime victory in Game Four on Friday to take a 3-1 lead in the battle for the Bruce Taylor Trophy which goes to the Western Conference Champions. Game Five of the Western Finals is slated for Saturday night in West Valley City, Utah at 9:10 pm EST.

BLADES KELLY CUP HISTORY: In the franchise's 24th season, the Everblades have qualified for the Kelly Cup Playoffs every season except for one. For the Everblades, this marks the first appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals since 2019 and seventh conference finals appearance in franchise history. The Blades are 4-2 all-time in the Eastern Finals, picking up series wins in 2004, 2005, 2012 and 2018, while coming up short in 2007 and 2019. Florida went on to win the Kelly Cup in 2012.

