Growlers Fall in 5-2 Game 5 Loss

The Newfoundland Growlers went down swinging in the Eastern Conference Final as they fell 6-5 in overtime to the Florida Everblades in Game 5 on Saturday night at Hertz Arena.

Alex Aleardi opened the scoring for Florida inside three minutes as he deflected a point shot past Keith Petruzzelli to make it 1-0 Everblades.

Within the next two minutes, Stefan LeBlanc and Ben Massela added a pair of insurance markers for Florida to make it 3-0 for the hosts just 4:10 into the game.

Tyler Boland got the Growlers back within two three minutes later as he deposited a backdoor rebound to cut it to 3-1 Florida.

Pavel Gogolev grabbed another back for Newfoundland with eight minutes to go in the 1st as he beat Cam Johnson with a short side snipe to make it 3-2 Everblades after the opening period.

Darik Angeli restored the Everblades two goal lead with just over seven mintues left in the middle frame as he beat Petruzzelli with a quick short side shot to make it 4-2.

Aleardi notched a second of the night with just over five minutes left in the second to make it 5-2 Florida.

Jeremy McKenna nabbed a shorthanded strike for Newfoundland with 8:11 left in regulation to get Newfoundland within two before Tyler Boland ripped a shorthanded tally to get the Growlers within one two minutes later to make it 5-4 Florida with 4:38 to go in the game.

Boland banged another one in just 90 seconds later in miraculous fashion to tie things at 5-5 as Newfoundland forced overtime with a dramatic late push.

Xavier Bouchard needed just one minute of overtime to seal the series for Florida as he found the back of the net with a seeing eye shot to send the Everblades to the Kelly Cup Finals.

Quick Hits

Tyler Boland led the way offensively with four points (3G, 1A).

Florida awaits the winner of Utah and Toledo in the Kelly Cup Finals.

Newfoundland lose their first playoff series in franchise history.

Three Stars:

1. FLA - X. Bouchard

2. FLA - S. LeBlance

3. NFL - T. Boland

