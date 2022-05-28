ECHL Transactions - May 28

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, May 28, 2022:

Florida:

Add Jake McLaughlin, D assigned by Milwaukee

Add Xavier Bouchard, D activated from reserve

Delete Chris McKay, D placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Garrett Johnston, D activated from reserve

Add Evan Neugold, D activated from reserve

Add Nathan Noel, F activated from reserve

Delete Isaac Johnson, F placed on reserve

Delete Zach O'Brien, F placed on reserve

Delete Ben Finkelstein, D placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Trent Miner, G assigned by Colorado (NHL)

Delete Thomas Sigouin, G placed on reserve

