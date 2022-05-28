ECHL Transactions - May 28
May 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, May 28, 2022:
Florida:
Add Jake McLaughlin, D assigned by Milwaukee
Add Xavier Bouchard, D activated from reserve
Delete Chris McKay, D placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Garrett Johnston, D activated from reserve
Add Evan Neugold, D activated from reserve
Add Nathan Noel, F activated from reserve
Delete Isaac Johnson, F placed on reserve
Delete Zach O'Brien, F placed on reserve
Delete Ben Finkelstein, D placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Trent Miner, G assigned by Colorado (NHL)
Delete Thomas Sigouin, G placed on reserve
