Grizz Fall 4-3 in a Shootout
October 27, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
Rapid City, South Dakota - The Utah Grizzlies fall in a shootout 4-3 as Rapid City Rush forward Cedric Montminy scored in the seventh round of the shootout to decide the outcome. Ryan Wagner had 1 goal and 1 assist for Utah in the losss.
Rapid City scored first as Brennan Saulnier delivered home a rebound in the slot 7:40 into the first. Wagner tied up the game for Utah by putting a shot past Rush goaltender Tyler Parks with 1:05 remaining. Parks stopped 28 of 31 shots as well as 6 of 7 in the shootout.
Utah scored the only goal by either team in the second period as captain Taylor Richart got a power play goal 5:03 into the frame. Josh Dickinson and Travis Barron got the assists. Both Dickinson and Barron have 11 points through 7 games this season. Dickinson's point streak continues to 5 games. Barron has scored a point in 6 of 7 contests.
Utah forward Yuri Terao made it a 3-1 game on a great one timer cutting toward the net on a pass from Ryan Wagner. It was a good individual weekend for Wagner, who had 1 goal and 3 assists in 2 games at Rapid City this weekend.
The Rush made it a 3-2 game as Tyler Poulsen scored 10:35 into the third. Montminy tied up the game 1ith 1:17 left in regulation. Trey Phillips got the assist on both third period goals.
In the overtime the Rush outshot Utah 5 to 2. In the shootout Terao was the only Grizzly skater out of 7 to put it past Parks. Peter Quenneville and Montminy scored the shootout goals for the Rush, who's record goes to 5-1-1 on the young season. Utah ends the month of October with a 2-3-1-1 record.
The Grizzlies begin a 3 game, 2 city series with the Idaho Steelheads next week. November 1st will be at CenturyLink Arena in Boise, while November 2nd will be at Maverik Center at 7 o clock and November 3rd at 1 pm. Tickets are available at Utahgrizzlies.com or the Maverik Center box office.
3 stars of the game
1. Cedric Montminy (Rapid City) - 1 goal, shootout game winner.
2. Ryan Wagner (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist.
3. Tyler Poulsen (Rapid City) - 1 goal.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 27, 2019
- Montminy's Heroics Extend Rush Winning Streak to Five - Rapid City Rush
- Grizz Lose 4-3 in a Shootout - Utah Grizzlies
- Grizz Fall 4-3 in a Shootout - Utah Grizzlies
- Walleye Bounce Back with Victory over Mavericks - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.