Americans Look for Bounce Back against Idaho

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (3-2-0-0) and Idaho Steelheads (5-0-1-0) close out their two-game series this afternoon at 4:05 pm at Allen Event Center.

The Americans look to avoid dropping two straight games for the first time this season. Idaho is 1-0-1 on their current road trip, having lost to Wichita on Friday night in overtime.

The Americans blew a 3-goal lead on Saturday night, giving up four unanswered goals in a 4-3 regulation loss to Idaho. When asked what changed after the first period when the Americans scored two goals in the first 90 seconds of the game, Americans forward Spencer Asuchak said "We were moving our feet and we had a lot of jump in our step." He added, "I don't know why we got away from that in the third period. We'll fix that problem today."

Spencer Asuchak, Olivier Archambault and Les Lancaster are all tied for the team lead in points, with six each. The Americans only have four players who are a plus in the plus/minus category this season. Gabe Gagne leads the team with a plus two. Spencer Asuchak, Stepan Falkovsky and Alex Guptill are all a plus one.

The doors open at 3:00 pm today for a 4:05 pm puck drop. Americans staff members and Ice Angels will be passing out candy on the concourse before the game. All fans are encouraged to come dressed in costume. Their will be a postgame skate following the game.

