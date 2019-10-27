ECHL Transactions - October 27

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, October 27, 2019:

Allen:

Add Mike Hedden, F activated from reserve

Add Shawn O'Donnell, F activated from reserve

Delete Alex Guptill, F placed on reserve

Delete Josh Lammon, F placed on reserve

Delete Ben Owen, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/19)

Brampton:

Add Ben Hawerchuk, F activated from reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Cory Ward, F activated from reserve [10/26]

Delete Nate Mitton, F placed on reserve [10/26]

Jacksonville:

Add Ian McKinnon, F activated from reserve [10/26]

Delete John Albert, F placed on reserve [10/26]

Utah:

Delete Josh Anderson, D recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Wichita:

Delete Steven Iacobellis, F recalled by Bakersfield

Delete Nolan Vesey, F recalled to Bakersfield by Edmonton [10/26]

