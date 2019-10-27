ECHL Transactions - October 27
October 27, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, October 27, 2019:
Allen:
Add Mike Hedden, F activated from reserve
Add Shawn O'Donnell, F activated from reserve
Delete Alex Guptill, F placed on reserve
Delete Josh Lammon, F placed on reserve
Delete Ben Owen, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/19)
Brampton:
Add Ben Hawerchuk, F activated from reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Cory Ward, F activated from reserve [10/26]
Delete Nate Mitton, F placed on reserve [10/26]
Jacksonville:
Add Ian McKinnon, F activated from reserve [10/26]
Delete John Albert, F placed on reserve [10/26]
Utah:
Delete Josh Anderson, D recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Wichita:
Delete Steven Iacobellis, F recalled by Bakersfield
Delete Nolan Vesey, F recalled to Bakersfield by Edmonton [10/26]
