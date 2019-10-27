Steelheads Extend Point Streak to Seven, Slip in 2-1 OT Loss to Allen

ALLEN, Texas - The Idaho Steelheads (5-0-2) extend their season-opening point streak to seven games but fall 2-1 in overtime to the Allen Americans (4-2-0) on Sunday afternoon from Allen Event Center. The Steelheads earned four of six points on the road swing and set a new ECHL franchise record for consecutive games with points to begin a season.

The Steelheads and Americans were deadlocked through the first two periods but traded offensive pushes in each frame. The Americans outpaced the Steelheads through 20 minutes, but the Steelheads held Allen to just three shots in the second period while taking 15 shots of their own.

However, it was the Americans to score first at 6:21 of the third period on a 3-on-2 break converted by forward Tyler Sheehy at 6:21 for the 1-0 lead. The Steelheads answered right back when forward Zack Andrusiak found captain A.J. White open in the right circle at 8:42 for a 2-on-1 attempt, tying the game at 1-1 and sending the contest to overtime.

In the extra period, it was the individual effort of Americans forward Olivier Archambault at 1:35 of overtime to give the home side the win, 2-1.

Americans goaltender Evan Weininger (1-1-0) halted 38 of 39 shots in the win, while Steelheads netminder Tomas Sholl (3-0-2) turned aside 29 of 31 shots in the overtime loss.

