Dubeau Records Shutout as Beast Knock off Railers

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - Bramptons cored six goals and Alex Dubeau recorded a 27 save shutout as the Beast downed the Worcester Railers 6-0 on Sunday afternoon.

The Brampton Beast took on the Worcester Railers for the second time in as many days on Sunday afternoon.

The Beast continued their winning streak last night by taking a 5-2 decision. They were powered by a great performance from Chris Clapperton, Brenden Miller and Joey Daccord.

The first period saw the animosity of last night's contest spill over into today's contest. The teams exchanged penalties, body checks and chrips as the first period wore on.

Both goaltenders, Alex Dubeau and Linus Soderstrom made some incredible saves to keep the game close and entertaining.

With the Beast in the box, the boys went to work shorthanded and were rewarded with a goal from Matt McLeod. The speedy forward slipped the puck low past the pads of Soderstrom for the 1-0 Brampton lead at 18:05. Chris Clapperton would draw the assist.

The first professional goal of McLeod's career would give the Beast a 1-0 lead heading into the first intermission. Shots were 10-5, Worcester.

The second period was all Beast, as the team out of Brampton exploded for four straight goals.

Nathan Todd picked the corner on the power play and Jackson Leef followed suit with a power play marker of his own at 2:03 and 4:05 respectively.

The offensive outburst continued as Francois Beauchemin walked down main street and rifled a shot into the back of the net for a 4-0 lead at 11:20.

Before the period was out, Lindsay Sparks collected a rebound in front and was able to bang it home to give the Beast a 5-0 lead at 14:32.

The Beast would take a 5-0 lead into the final frame and would trial in shots 19-17.

The final frame saw the Beast get the all-important sixth goal. It was a power play marker from TJ Melancon that earned every fan in attendance a Big Mac burge from McDonald's.

Alex Dubeau would pick up his second win and his first shutout with the Beast as the netminder made 27 total saves.

Notes: Molson Three Stars 3) Melancon (BRA) 2) McLeod (BRA) 1) Dubeau (BRA) The Beast finished the contest three-for-nine on the man advantage. Worcester went scoreless on the power play. The Beast have now won three games in a row and have scored 18 goals in that span. Brampton's next game will take place at 11:00 AM on Wednesday morning against the Adirondack Thunder.

