GreenJackets Add to Front Office Lineup

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, Low-A East League affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, are excited to announce two promotions and two new additions to the Front Office Lineup for the 2021 Championship Season.

"As we officially kick off the 2021 season we're excited to introduce and reintroduce you to the staff we've added to SRP Park. We say it all the time but we truly have one of the hardest working staffs in Milb. We're proud of these promotions and new additions to our lineup," stated GreenJackets Vice President, Tom Denlinger. "We are fortunate to have the amount of energy, talent and experience here in North Augusta, this is going to BEE a great year."

Two staff members were promoted during the off-season: Austin Lowndes (Senior Membership Account Specialist) who enters his fifth season with the team and Troy Pakusch (Director of Ticket Sales) begins his sixth season with the GreenJackets.

Joining our sales team this year is Jamie Martin. She is an Indiana native and a life-long Braves fan. Jamie enters her fourth season in Minor League Baseball. Her career started in Southern California, where she worked for the Lancaster JetHawks. Her career then took her to Ohio to join the Dayton Dragons. The GreenJackets are excited to have her on as a Ticket and Event Sales Executive.

New to the operations department is Adam Pinckard, who is taking on the role of Stadium Operations Coordinator. Originally from Tehachapi, CA, Adam started his career in 2018 with the Boise Hawks as a sales intern. He transitioned to be the Food and Beverage Coordinator for two years with the Hawks before coming to the GreenJackets in 2021. You'll find Adam helping keep SRP Park running smoothly in all facets of operations and events.

The GreenJackets are also excited to announce the intern class for the 2021 season.

The full time interns are:

Rylan Kobre, Radio Broadcasting/Media Intern

Ariel Leone, Food & Beverage Intern

Abby Thomas, Marketing & Promotions/Community Relations/Merchandise Intern

The gameday interns are:

Scout Faugl

Austin Hohm

Scott Huntley

Zach McGhee

Milena Picciano

Bryce Williamson

