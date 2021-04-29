RiverDogs Mark Return to Action with Jam-Packed Opening Homestand

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Beginning on May 4, the Charleston RiverDogs will be hosting a series at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park for the first time since September 1, 2019. When the sun rises on the morning of opening night it will have been 611 days since the last gameday in the Holy City....but who is counting? In order to properly celebrate the return of pro baseball to Charleston, the RiverDogs have planned a six-day extravaganza that embraces both old and the new. There will be staples of the past such as fireworks and Thirsty Thursday as well as a hearty Lowcountry welcome to our new parent club, the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tuesday, May 4, 7:05 p.m.: Opening Night/Dog Day: The lid-lifter, presented by REV Federal Credit Union, will feature all the pomp and circumstance fans typically expect from the first game of the season along with some surprises along the way. Those in attendance will be treated to Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg performing the national anthem and delivering the ceremonial first pitch as well as a pre-game flyover from a C-17 piloted by the 315th Airlift Wing at Joint Base Charleston. Following the game, fans will want to remain in their seats for a light show courtesy of the new state-of-the-art LED ballpark lights at The Joe. Our day dedicated to man's best friend has moved from Mondays to Tuesdays this season. Feel free to bring along your four-legged pal for each and every Tuesday contest thanks to Island Coastal Lager, who encourage you to #TakeItEasy. Tuesday games are presented by 96.9 the Wolf.

Wednesday, May 5, 12:05 p.m.: Wicked Wednesday/Perros Santos de Charleston: There is only one way to celebrate Cinco de Mayo at The Joe...with the first of five games suiting up as Los Perros Santos de Charleston as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión initiative. Along with MUSC Health and Berkeley Electric Cooperative, we'll celebrate the local Latin American culture with special uniforms, music and much more. Our opponents from Myrtle Beach will join in on the fun, playing as Los Pelicanos de Myrtle Beach. As is the case for every Wednesday at the ballpark, we will celebrate craft beer and throw in some wicked good fun thanks to Wicked Weed.

Thursday, May 6, 7:05 p.m.: Thirsty Thursday: One sign that everything is starting to get back to normal at The Joe is the return of this weekly tradition. $1 beers will be available throughout the ballpark on the first Budweiser Thirsty Thursday of 2021. Thursday games are presented by 95SX.

Friday, May 7, 7:05 p.m.: Fireworks/Red Shirt Friday/PGA Night: The RiverDogs will signal the start of the first home weekend of the 2021 season with a fireworks spectacular presented by REV Federal Credit Union. The show will be set to a different musical theme each Friday night. It's also a Boeing Red Shirt Friday where we invite you to wear red in support of those who serve our country. The team will wear special red jerseys on the field as well. If that wasn't enough, we'll set the stage for the upcoming 2021 PGA Championship at The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort. The Wanamaker Trophy will be in the ballpark, giving fans the opportunity to take a picture with one of golf's most coveted prizes. Friday games are presented by 103.5 WEZL.

Saturday, May 8, 6:05 p.m.: Tyler Glasnow Bobblehead Giveaway/Rays Welcome Party/Post-Game Light Show: We are fired up to be part of the #1 farm system in baseball and we'll celebrate by throwing a gigantic party welcoming our new parent club, the Tampa Bay Rays! Also, it's our lone bobblehead night of the season so make sure to be here when the gates open! The first 1,500 fans into the ballpark will receive a bobblehead version of Tampa Bay Rays ace and opening day starter Tyler Glasnow. Speaking of our new affiliation, if you are one of the first 50 fans to turn in Yankees apparel you will walk away with a brand new RiverDogs/Rays t-shirt. Be sure to stick around until the game is over to witness a light show courtesy of our new, state-of-the-art LED ballpark lights. Saturdays are presented by ABCNews4 and MyTV Charleston.

Sunday, May 9, 5:05 p.m.: Family Sunday/Holy City Jerseys: It's Mother's Day and what kind of children would we be if we didn't dedicate our first MUSC Health Family Sunday to all of the mothers in attendance. We'll have fun activities for children throughout the game as well! On the field, the team will pay homage to Charleston's nickname as "The Holy City" by wearing special uniforms featuring an interlocking "HC" logo with a halo above the "H". Sundays are presented by Charleston Radio Group.

All RiverDogs tickets for the 2021 season are available for purchase online and will be delivered digitally. Once purchased, tickets can be printed at home or scanned on a phone. For answers to frequently asked questions, fans are encouraged to visit the RiverDogs Digital Ticket Guide. In addition to tickets, the entire RiverDogs gameday experience will be cashless including parking, the team store and concessions. Fans who do not have credit or debit cards will be able to use cash to purchase gift cards at Fan Services on gamedays. Masks are required upon entering the ballpark and bags will not be allowed inside the facility this season.

