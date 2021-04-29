Cannon Ballers Set to Launch Single Game Tickets

April 29, 2021 - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers News Release







(KANNAPOLIS, NC) - Beginning on Saturday, May 1st at 12:00 p.m., fans will have the first opportunity to purchase individual tickets for home games taking place during the month of May. Tickets will be available online at KCBallers.com or by visiting the F&M Box Office, located along West Avenue at Gate 1 of Atrium Health Ballpark. Due to social distancing guidelines and priority to existing ticket package holders, all available tickets for Opening Night on May 4th are sold out. Details regarding tickets for the remaining games in June, July, August, and September will be available the first week of June.

Limited ticket quantities remain for the Cannon Ballers opening homestands from May 5-9 and May 18-23. A limited number of physical seats along the baselines will only be available for a handful of games during the month. The majority of tickets remaining for purchase will be designated as "Concourse Passes," which provide general access to enjoy all of the sights and sounds of Atrium Health Ballpark. Individuals with Concourse Pass tickets are welcome to bring along a blanket and enjoy the game from the grass berm in left field (outside chairs prohibited) or watch the action from anywhere along the ballpark's 360Â° concourse. Tickets of this type will not include a physical seat within the confines of Atrium Health Ballpark.

To keep pricing affordable for families, single-game tickets start as low as $10. Group reservations for the team's Loge Boxes, Sky Lounge, and Wayne Brothers Picnic Area are currently being accepted for all games throughout the 2021 season. The Cannon Ballers also have a limited number of 10-Game Mini Plan packages still available. Each mini plan guarantees a ticket to ten marquee home games throughout the season and provides a discount on the advanced ticket rate. To learn more about group and ticket package opportunities, visit KCBallers.com or speak to a sales representative by calling (704) 932-3267.

In addition to the announcement of individual ticket sales, the Cannon Ballers have released the May promotional schedule. The fun-filled month ahead features multiple post-game fireworks shows, fan giveaways, and the return of "Thirsty Thursdays" and "Bark in the Park." Additional surprises and details for the remainder of the 2021 season will be released in the coming weeks via the team's social media channels: @kcannonballers on Instagram and Kannapolis Cannon Ballers on Facebook.

All fans attending games in the month of May will be required to follow Major League Baseball and local guidelines including social distancing measures and mandated face masks to enter Atrium Health Ballpark and in areas where social distancing isn't possible.

F&M Box Office Hours

Saturday, May 1st - 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Non-Game Days -- Monday-Friday: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Game Days -- 10:00 a.m. to Game Completion

