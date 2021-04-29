Salem Red Sox Announce Naming Rights Partnership Extension with Haley Toyota

SALEM, Va. - On Thursday, April 29th, the Salem Red Sox announced the extension of field naming rights partner Haley Toyota. The event was held at Salem Memorial Ballpark with representatives from the Salem Red Sox, Haley Toyota and local media.

"We are very excited to announce a renewed Salem Red Sox partnership, showcasing a longtime Salem Red Sox supporter with deep connections to the local community," said General Manager, Allen Lawrence. "This partnership is an incredibly exciting opportunity and a natural fit for Salem Memorial Ballpark and the Red Sox organization."

The announcement comes after Salem marks a new era in the newly organized Low-A East League featuring 12 teams in three divisions. After a cancelled 2020 season, the Salem Red Sox are eager to return. When Haley Toyota Field welcomes fans back on Opening Day, it will have been 614 days since the Salem Red Sox took the field.

"Haley Toyota is proud to extend the naming of Haley Toyota field for the upcoming year," said Haley Toyota General Manager, Chuck Baker. "We are happy to continue our relationship with the Salem Red Sox and Salem, the city of champions."

Opening Day 2021 for the Salem Red Sox is set for Tuesday, May 11th, as the Red Sox host the Lynchburg Hillcats. First pitch is set for 7:05p. Limited single game tickets are now available by calling (540) 389-3333.

