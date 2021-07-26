Greeneville's Winning Streak Snapped Following 7-2 Loss at Bristol

BRISTOL - Greeneville opened the scoring on the night with a pair of runs in the second inning but would see Bristol score seven unanswered en route to a 7-2 victory against the Flyboys on Sunday at Boyce Cox Field.

Greeneville (26-14-1) fell for just the second time this season to Bristol and finished the head-to-head series with a 6-2 record against the State Liners. The Flyboys had their lead in the West Division trimmed to 3.5 games as the Elizabethton River Riders notched their fourth-straight victory on Sunday.

Tayler Aguilar would lead off the top of the second inning with a triple and later score to give Greeneville a 1-0 lead as Jonathan Hogart reached on a throwing error by Bristol. Chris Williams increased the Flyboys' lead to 2-0 with a double that allowed Hogart to score.

Mason Turner shined for Greeneville as he made his first start of the season and worked a pair of scoreless innings. Turner fanned a pair of batters and yielded just one walk on the mound for the Flyboys.

Bristol rallied in the bottom of the third inning with a two-out single that would lead to five consecutive batters reaching base against the Greeneville bullpen. The State Liners gained a 3-2 advantage following a fielding error by Greeneville as a pair of runs scored from second and third.

The Flyboys would have only two batters reach base against the Bristol bullpen over the final five innings of the contest as Hogart notched a single in the fourth inning, while Grant Lashure worked a walk in the fifth inning.

A four-run bottom of the fifth inning would cement Bristol's victory as the State Liners would take advantage of four walks and two hit batters to increase the advantage to 7-2. Ryan Franklin entered the game to get Greeneville out of the fifth and worked a 1-2-3 sixth inning.

The inaugural Appalachian League All-Star Game will be held on July 27th at 7 p.m. Greeneville will send seven players to the all-star outing in Pulaski, Va., the home of the Pulaski River Turtles. Be sure to visit www.FlyboysBaseball.com for news, upcoming games, promotions, tickets, and more.

