River Riders Strike After the Thunder Win 4-3 against River Turtles

ELIZABETHTON, TN - The River Riders swept the Pulaski River Turtles in a 4-3 victory Sunday night at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark. Marcus Brown's game-winning hit came in the bottom of the sixth after an hour and fifty-six-minute lightning and rain delay.

In the bottom of the first, River Rider centerfielder Mario Zabala hit his sixth home run of the season for an early 1-0 River Rider lead.

Pulaski scored three runs in back-to-back-to-back one-run innings from the second inning to the fourth.

In the bottom of the fourth, an RBI single by catcher Knox Preston scored designated hitter Sam Thompson.

In the top of the sixth with one out play was suspended due to lightning. After an hour and fifty-six minutes, play was resumed.

In the bottom of the sixth, Brown doubled to left to score second baseman John Montes and Zabala.

The River Riders will spend the next week on the road, beginning at Bristol to play two games on Wednesday. First pitch is at 5:00. You can listen on River Rider Radio!

https://www.mlb.com/appalachian-league/elizabethton/fans/audio-listen-live

