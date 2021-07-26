Road Warriors to Play at Hunter Wright Stadium

KINGSPORT, TN - Boyd Sports announced Monday that the Kingsport Road Warriors will return to Hunter Wright Stadium Wednesday, July 28. Kingsport is scheduled to play eight games at home to finish the 2021 Appalachian League campaign.

"We are delighted to be able to come back and finish our season," Boyd Sports President/COO Chris Allen said. "We have spent countless hours coordinating the proper security measures at our ballpark to ensure the utmost safety for the players, coaches, staff and fans. These young men who have stepped up to play on our road team deserve this finish. They have played hard and I hope everyone in Kingsport comes out and shows their support for the guys! Baseball is back in Kingsport!"

The Road Warriors return to Kingsport with a doubleheader against the Greeneville Flyboys beginning at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Kingsport finishes its three-game series with the Flyboys at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Road Warriors wrap up their six-game homestand with a nine-inning contest against the Bristol State Liners Friday night and a doubleheader Saturday. Kingsport concludes its regular season Aug. 6 and Aug. 7.

Tickets for the remainder of the 2021 home slate are available and can be purchased online, over the phone, or by visiting the box office.

