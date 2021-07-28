Road Warriors Make Debut in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, TN - The Kingsport Road Warriors dropped both games of the doubleheader to the Greeneville Flyboys Wednesday evening at Hunter Wright Stadium.

Kingsport (1-9) was level with Greeneville (28-14-1) heading into the final frame of the first game but the Flyboys rallied for a pair of runs in the seventh to win, 4-2.

After a 45-minute intermission, the Road Warriors couldn't overcome Greeneville's three-run second inning, falling 3-0.

In the opening leg of the twin bill, Cole Hales recorded a season-high eight strikeouts and yielded two runs across six innings. The right-hander became the first pitcher in the Appalachian League this season to start back-to-back games.

Van Gupton, Jr. backed Hales, tying the game at 2-2 in the fifth. Kingsport's centerfielder beat out an infield single and motored around the diamond after the Flyboys made two errant throws.

Greeneville regained its advantage thanks to Tayler Aguilar's two-run knock in the seventh.

During the nightcap, Flyboys starter Sam Peddycord stole the headlines. Peddycord fired a complete game shutout, surrendering only one hit. The knuckleballer allowed the first two Road Warriors to reach base but then retired 21 of the next 23 batters.

The visitors supported Peddycord with three tallies in the second, capped by Jac Croom's sacrifice fly.

Kingsport reliever Murphy Gienger silenced the top team in the Appalachian League, tossing three scoreless on just 39 pitches. Gienger teamed up with starter Landon Slemp to hold Greeneville to four hits.

The Road Warriors wrap up their three-game series with the Flyboys Thursday at Hunter Wright Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.

