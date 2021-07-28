Johnson City Drops Doubleheader to Danville

Johnson City came up empty in both of their road contests at Danville on Wednesday night, falling 9-4 in Game 1 and 9-0 in Game 2 of the doubleheader.

The first game was the continuation of a suspended game from July 13 between the Doughboys and Otterbots, picking up in the top of the third inning with the score tied 2-2.

In the fifth inning, with the game tied 3-3, Johnson City's Ashton King launched a solo home run over the left-center wall, his first of the summer, to give the Doughboys a 4-3 lead.

However, over the course of the next ten innings of the doubleheader spanning both games, Johnson City (13-28-1) was outscored 15-0.

The Otterbots (24-21) got four runs across in the sixth inning in Game 1 to retake a 7-4 lead and hold on for a 9-4 victory. In Game 2, Danville pushed across three runs in the first inning and three more in the third inning to wrestle control of the game and coast to the doubleheader sweep.

Danville's Grant Kinney dominated in the nightcap, tossing six shutout innings with only two baserunners allowed. After giving up a single to Jaxson Crull in the third frame, he retired ten straight before being replaced by Jake Crawford.

The Doughboys have now lost seven of their last eight games.

Johnson City will try to salvage the series when they return to American Legion Field in Danville for a Thursday night matchup with the Otterbots in Game 3 of the series. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m.

