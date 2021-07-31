Kingsport Makes Statement against Bristol

KINGSPORT, TN - Right-handed pitcher Brock Browning told manager Mike Guinn, 'I'm going to go warm up and finish this thing.' Guinn didn't even know what to reply.

The Kingsport Road Warriors trailed the Bristol State Liners by three runs in the bottom of the eighth.

Browning predicted exactly what was going to happen next.

Shortstop Caleb McNeely unloaded a grand slam to put the Road Warriors ahead, 13-12, sending the 978 fans into a frenzy. Browning held up his end of the bargain and slammed the door in the ninth Friday night at Hunter Wright Stadium.

"It was very surreal. I don't even remember what was going through my head. I expected it to happen. I was ready for it the whole time," McNeely said. "I won't forget this for a long, long time. This is a top-two baseball moment for me but not two."

McNeely's game-winning, bases-clearing blast capped off the six-run comeback. The Road Warriors (2-10) were behind, 10-4, after the top of the sixth but rallied for nine runs over the final three frames.

"This minute, I can't think of any crazier games than that," Guinn said. "It's easily one of the top two or three. That win means a lot to me, our players, our staff and our management. We really love what we're doing. We really want to see the boys develop. This meant so much to our players, more than a lot of people realize."

With the Road Warriors down in the sixth, second baseman Darien Farley started the rally. Farley singled home fellow Caldwell Cobra Cole Hales from second, pulling Kingsport within, 10-5.

One pitch later, first baseman Logan Harbin launched a two-run homer, trimming the deficit to three. Harbin's second dinger was his first hit in nine days, snapping an 0-for-16 skid.

Hales cut into Bristol's advantage in the seventh, plating speedster Kyle Williams with a sacrifice fly.

The State Liners (22-20) responded with a pair of tallies in the eighth. Tate Kight hammered a two-run shot, extending the lead to 12-8.

Kingsport catcher Blake Scott led off the last of the eighth with a base hit. After a groundout moved Scott into scoring position, Marco Romero delivered an RBI single. Preston Steele and Kyle Williams both reached safely, setting the stage for McNeely's heroics.

"There is no better feeling when that ball went out, especially because I told Coach Guinn that," Browning said. "I have total faith in McNeely. I got down there and started throwing. Of course, he hit that grand slam."

Browning, who was responsible for replenishing baseballs to the umpires the first seven innings, earned his first Appalachian League save. Right-hander Preston Miller (1-0) was credited with the victory.

"To be honest with you, we've had some struggles the last week," Guinn said. "Yesterday, we had a great talk. They came out today and they really came together as a team. Through the adversity, we rose up and became a better team."

After taking the series opener, the Road Warriors look to ride the momentum into Saturday's doubleheader against the State Liners. The opening game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

