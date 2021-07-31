Kingsport Axmen Nickname Returns

July 31, 2021 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Kingsport Axmen News Release







KINGSPORT, TN - Boyd Sports announced Saturday that the Kingsport Axmen name is returning to the team, effective immediately. Kingsport temporarily changed its name to the Road Warriors after the club was informed all remaining games would be played away from Hunter Wright Stadium.

After two weeks, Kingsport was granted permission to resume games at home. The Axmen conclude their six-game homestand with a doubleheader Saturday against Bristol. The twin bill begins at 5:30 p.m. Kingsport wraps up its 2021 home slate against the State Liners Aug. 6 and Aug. 7.

Tickets for the remainder of the season are available and can be purchased online, over the phone, or by visiting the box office.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from July 31, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.