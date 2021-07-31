Sock Puppets Shutout Doughboys

BURLINGTON, N.C. - The Sock Puppets defeated Johnson City 2-0 on Saturday as four pitchers combined to throw a shutout. The pitching was strong on both sides. Sock Puppets pitchers struck out eight, while Doughboy pitchers sat down 14.

Burlington got on the board in the second inning when Cole Reynolds singled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run.

A single by Alan Espinal in the second inning was a positive for Johnson City. Nick Gottilla got the win for Burlington. The lefty allowed four hits and zero runs over six innings, striking out four and walking one. Trevor Nanney, Jacob Marx, and Huddlestun all put in work in relief out of the bullpen, steering their team towards the victory. Huddlestun struck out the side to preserve the save and finish off the game.

Carlos Nolasco took the loss for the Doughboys. The hurler allowed four hits and two runs over four and two-thirds innings, striking out eight and walking one.

Isaiah Adams went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Burlington Sock Puppets in hits.

The Sock Puppets travel to Bristol to begin a two-game set on Monday. The Puppets return home to face the River Turtles on Wednesday, August fourth.

