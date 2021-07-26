Ewell, Leader Earn Weekly Honors

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - The Appalachian League announced today that Bluefield's Kendal Ewell and Danville's Grant Leader were named Player and Pitcher of the Week, respectively.

Ewell led Bluefield's offensive attack, batting .455 (10-for-22) with a home run and 13 RBIs as the Ridge Runners went 6-1 for the week. The Calumet City, Ill., native had a hit in five of the six games he played in and drove in 12 runs in a three-game span for the Ridge Runners. After starting his week with a pair of 1-for-3 performances, Ewell notched three hits, including two doubles, and drove in four runs in Thursday's 7-0 win over Danville. He added another four RBIs in a 2-for-5 showing the following day before hitting a pair of triples and a homer - driving in four runs for the third straight game - in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Road Warriors. Ewell, who plays collegiately at Eastern Kentucky, scored five runs and walked three times. He posted a .550 on-base percentage, also stealing two bases.

Leader made two appearances for the Otterbots this week, picking up a save in 5.0 innings of work. His first appearance came on Wednesday, pitching two scoreless innings, striking out five of the eight batters he faced while giving up just one hit. On Saturday, Leader pitched the final three frames for Danville, allowing two walks and no hits while striking out seven batters, bringing his weekly total to a league-high 12. Leader, who plays collegiately at Illinois, will be representing Danville on the East team in the Appalachian League All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 27, at Calfee Park in Pulaski, Virginia.

