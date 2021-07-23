Greeneville Sweeps Princeton with 11-5 Victory; Williams and Karros Combine for Eight RBI

GREENEVILLE - Chris Williams and Kyle Karros each hit their second home runs of the season as Greeneville defeated Princeton, 11-5, on Friday night at Pioneer Park. The Flyboys went 3-1 against Princeton during the regular season.

Greeneville (25-13-1) holds a 4.5 game advantage over second-place Elizabethton after the River Riders notched their second-straight walk-off win. The Flyboys lead third-place Bristol by 5.5 games after the State Liners lost at home against Pulaski on Friday night.

Williams highlighted a five-run bottom of the fourth inning for Greeneville with a three-run home run that would give the Flyboys a 5-1 advantage. Karros delivered a spark of his own for Greeneville in the bottom of the eighth inning with the first grand slam in Flyboys' history to stretch the lead to 11-2. Williams and Karros combined to provide eight of Greeneville's runs on the night as each finished with four runs batted in.

Christian Ficca delivered the other run-scoring hit on the night for Greeneville with a single in the bottom of the eighth inning that allowed Emanuel Dean to score from second. Ficca finished the night with a pair of hits for the Flyboys, while Jonathan Hogart and Eddie Micheletti each tallied a hit for Greeneville.

Greeneville would surrender the first run of the night in the top of the second inning as the WhistlePigs rallied for a two-out hit against starter Connor Harris. Both starters limited the damage on the night as Greeneville managed just three hits against Princeton starter Tyler Dyball.

All five of Greeneville's runs in the fourth inning would be unearned as a pair of errors by the WhistlePigs allowed the Flyboys to take a 2-1 lead before getting Williams' home run. The run support would be enough for Harris, who allowed just two runs through five innings of work.

The Flyboys would be held off the scoreboard until the bottom of the eighth inning as Greeneville rallied against Princeton reliever Jackson Reid. Greeneville chased Reid from the contest after he recorded just one out in the frame while allowing six runs off three hits.

Harris improved to 2-1 on the season for Greeneville as he navigated around seven hits allowed on the night while fanning a pair of batters. Harris has not allowed a walk through 33 innings pitched this season while recording 26 strikeouts in the process. Ben Flowers and Ryan Franklin worked scoreless relief outings for the Flyboys, while Derrick Rabb was able to get the final out in the ninth inning to secure the victory.

Greeneville heads to Bristol for the final time during the regular season this weekend with a pair of games on Saturday and Sunday at Boyce Cox Field. Both games are slated to start at 6 p.m. with Sunday's contest being seven innings. Be sure to visit www.FlyboysBaseball.com for news, upcoming games, promotions, tickets, and more.

