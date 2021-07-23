Appy League All-Star Game Set for Tuesday, July 27, in Pulaski

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- The Appalachian League and USA Baseball invite the local and national media to the 2021 Appalachian League All-Star Game presented by Pennzoil at Calfee Park in Pulaski, Virginia.

The Appalachian League All-Star Game will feature 46 of the league's best players in a 9-inning game at Calfee Park, the home of the Pulaski River Turtles. The league is in its inaugural season as a collegiate summer league after serving for over 100 years as part of Minor League Baseball.

WHEN: Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. EDT

WHERE: Calfee Park

700 S Washington Avenue

Pulaski, Va., 24301

Participating Players

In total, 46 players representing nine teams are participating in the event. The East Division-leading Pulaski River Turtles lead all clubs with eight selections, including triples leader Ross Lovich. The Elizabethton River Riders and Greeneville Flyboys both have seven selections, including Greeneville's Bryce Mayer, who is tied for the league lead in strikeouts. Steals leader Michael Seegers is one of six Bluefield Ridge Runners selected to the All-Star roster, and Fernando Medina, who shares the league lead in strikeouts with Mayer, is one of six Bristol State Liners on the roster.

The current league leader in RBIs, Dylan Rogers, will be one of five Princeton WhistlePigs at the event. The Johnson City Doughboys claimed three spots, while a pair of Burlington Sock Puppets and Danville Otterbots will represent the East team in the inaugural event.

Fourteen Division-I colleges will be represented at the event, including four of the five power-five conferences. The Big 12 leads all conferences with seven players, including batting-leader Marcus Brown, Jaxson Crull, Matt Golda, and Paco Hernandez, who all play at Oklahoma State.

