Great Lakes' Comeback Falls Short, Lansing Sweeps Series - Lugnuts 4, Loons 2

April 9, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. Behind dominant pitching the Lansing Lugnuts (3-0) completed a sweep of the Great Lakes Loons (0-3), winning 4-2 on a 60-degree sunny Easter Sunday afternoon at Dow Diamond.

The Lugnuts claimed the lead in the opening frame getting the first three batters on base. Caedan Trenkle walked and was brought home by a Jack Winkler double. Max Muncy, delivered his sixth hit of the three-game series, a single to put runners on the corners. Lansing traded two outs for their second run on a 4-6-3 double play.

Loons starter Justin Wrobleski settled down after that, retiring the next eight hitters he saw. The left-hander completed four innings, striking out five in total.

Offensively the Loons were controlled by the high heater of Lugnuts starter Jack Perkins. The A's 2022 5th Rounder went five innings, without permitting a hit and finishing off six batters with an eye-level fastball.

Orlando Ortiz pitched the fifth and sixth for Great Lakes. Ortiz threw a scoreless fifth, but two walks helped the Lugnuts plate two runs. Daniel Susac drove home Max Muncy with a double, Susac scored after a Jonny Butler sacrifice fly to left field.

Over the final four innings, the Loons collected five hits, but just two runs. In the seventh, Dalton Rushing reached on a one-out walk, and Griffin Lockwood-Powell singled to put two on. Jorge Juan, the Lugnuts pitcher struck out the next two.

The Loons, over the final three innings, struck out five Lugnuts. Braydon Fisher a scoreless seventh, Jake Pilarksi, in his minor league debut twirled a clean eighth, and Julian Smith worked a 1-2-3 ninth.

Great Lakes would get the potential tying run up in the ninth. With two outs, Dalton Rushing walked for the third time in the game. Griffin Lockwood-Powell followed that up with a frozen rope to left-centerfield, that Rushing scored on, the first extra-base hit for the Loons. Next up was Austin Gauthier, who did the same thing, driving in Lockwood-Powell.

Lansing made a switch on the mound, with Brock Whittlesey, who entered, gaining the final out and sweep for the Lugnuts.

The Loons hit the road tomorrow and begin a six-game road series on Tuesday, April 11th against the Dayton Dragons from Day Air Ballpark. First pitch on Tuesday will be at 7:10.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.