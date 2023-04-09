Sky Carp, Berry Walk off Rattlers

BELOIT -- Sky Carp third baseman Jacob Berry found a fitting way to end a festive weekend at ABC Supply Stadium: He walked off the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

Berry's single to lead off the 10th inning plated Dalvy Rosario to give the Sky Carp a thrilling 5-4 victory over Wisconsin, giving Beloit two out of three wins in the series.

An Easter Sunday throng enjoyed searching the stadium for eggs throughout the game, and got the chance to play catch on the field after the contest was over, making it a memorable holiday for all that attended.

The Sky Carp bullpen was simply outstanding, pitching six scoreless innings after starter Edgar Sanchez allowed four runs in four innings. Tyler Eckberg (1-0) picked up the win after tossing two scoreless frames.

Trailing 1-0, the Sky Carp got on the board on a Zach Zubia single. Beloit took a brief lead on a sacrifice fly from Brady Allen before the Timber Rattlers plated three runs in the third to take a 4-2 advantage.

Dalvy Rosario brought the Sky Carp within a run on an RBI double, and Joe Mack chased Rosario home with a game-tying fifth inning single.

The Sky Carp will take their customary Monday off before returning to action with a week-long series in South Bend against the Cubs. They will return to ABC Supply Stadium on Tuesady April 18 with a six-game set against Cedar Rapids.

