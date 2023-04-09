Beloit Catches Wisconsin in the Tenth for a 5-4 win

April 9, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







BELOIT, WI - Jacob Berry's RBI single in the bottom of the tenth inning sent the Beloit Sky Carp to a 5-4 victory over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Sunday afternoon at ABC Supply Stadium. The Timber Rattlers wasted leads of 1-0 and 4-2 and struggled to get the key hit late in the game to drop their second straight game to their in-state rivals.

Ernesto Martínez Jr. put the Timber Rattlers (1-2) in front with a solo home run in the top of the second inning. Martínez went to the opposite field against Sky Carp starter Edgar Sanchez with a fly ball that landed in the Wisconsin bullpen beyond the wall in left.

Beloit (2-1) answered with two runs in the bottom of the second to take the lead against starter Stiven Cruz. Jake Thompson singled and Osiris Johnson walked with one out. Zach Zubia followed with a single to score Thompson and send Johnson to third. Brady Allen gave the Sky Carp the lead with a sacrifice fly to push Johnson across the plate for a 2-1 advantage.

Wisconsin responded with three runs in the top of the third to retake the lead. Terence Doston started the inning with a single. Rob Moore, who doubled in the first inning, cracked a home run to right-center, and the Rattlers were up 3-2. Darrien Miller walked with one out. Then, Joe Gray Jr. capped the scoring in the inning with an RBI double.

The Sky Carp tied the game in the bottom of the fifth against reliever Brannon Jordan. David Bradshaw beat out an infield single to start the rally. Dalvy Rosario doubled to score Bradshaw. Joe Mack followed with a single to knock in Rosario with the run to tie the game 4-4.

The Timber Rattlers were fortunate to get out of the fifth inning with the score tied. Thompson was at the plate with two outs and Mack at first base. Thompson sent a deep fly to left center that looked sure to score Mack. However, the ball hit the warning track and bounced over the wall for a ground rule double and Mack had to return to third base. Jordan got a strikeout to end the inning.

Wisconsin had runners on base in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings but could do nothing with them. In the ninth, Je'Von Ward started the frame with a double. He was sacrificed to third but was left stranded. In the tenth, Moore was placed at second base to start the inning. A wild pitch with one out got Moore to third, but he was left stranded, too. Wisconsin went 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position in the game. The Rattlers were 0-for-26 with runners in scoring position in the three-game series at Beloit.

In the bottom of the tenth, the Sky Carp started with Rosario placed at second base. Berry sent a single to right on the second pitch of the inning. Gray came up firing to the plate after fielding the ball. The throw appeared to beat Rosario to the plate, but Rosario was able to avoid the tag to with his slide and score the winning run.

Moore paced the Wisconsin offense with a double, a homer, and a walk. Joey Matulovich and Taylor Floyd each pitched two scoreless innings out of the Rattlers bullpen.

The Timber Rattlers are off on Monday to prepare for their home opener at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium on Tuesday night. The Peoria Chiefs are the opponents with a scheduled start time of 6:40pm. Tickets are available for Tuesday and for the entire six-game homestand but are expected to be going fast.

All fans may enjoy Cher-Make hotdogs and 16-ounce Pepsi Products for $2. Those of legal drinking age may purchase 16-ounce domestic beers for $2 at the first Bang for Your Buck of 2023 courtesy of NEW Manufacturing Alliance on Tuesday night. If you are one of the first 1,000 fans through the gates on Opening Night and you will receive a Timber Rattlers Cooler Bag from A Smooth Move. Click here to see the scheduled promotions for the entire series with Peoria.

Tyler Woessner is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Trent Baker is set to start for the Chiefs. The broadcast on AM1280, WNAM starts with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show at 6:20pm.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.