Dayton's Eighth-Inning Rally, Stellar Pitching Downs Captains 7-2

EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the final game of their season-opening series, a six-run top of the eighth led the Dayton Dragons (1-2) to a 7-2 victory over the Lake County Captains (2-1) at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

What started out as a pitchers' duel, Captains starting pitcher Rodney Boone retired the side in the first. In the first at-bat of the game, Dragons center fielder Jay Allen II left the game due to injury after sliding head-first into first base. In the bottom of the inning, Dayton starter Julian Aguiar struck out the side in order.

In the first three innings, both teams garnered just one baserunner each, with Dragons first baseman Tyler Callihan reaching via a walk in the second, and Captains right fielder Cesar Idrogo reaching on an infield single in the third.

In the fourth, both teams began to establish a rhythm offensively. Dayton shortstop Edwin Arroyo led off the inning with a single, after which he left the game due to injury. Boone retired the next three Dayton hitters, which included a pair of strikeouts.

Lake County center fielder Jake Fox led off the bottom of the inning with a single, after which he stole second base. Eventually, back-to-back strikeouts left the Captains with two outs and runners on second and third. Then, first baseman Will Bartlett recorded his first career High-A hit, a two-run single to put the Captains ahead 2-0 through four innings.

Rodney Boone continued his strong performance, recording his sixth strikeout of the game to begin the fifth inning. He would be removed from the game after walking the next batter, ending his day after 78 pitches. Boone threw 4.1 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and two walks, while striking out six.

Alaska Abney entered the game in relief for Lake County, retiring two of the three hitters he faced.

A 1-2-3 bottom of the fifth ended the day for Dragons starter Julian Aguiar, who threw five innings and allowed three hits, two unearned runs, and one walk, striking out nine.

Both sides were retired in order in the sixth, with Captains pitcher Will Dion and Dayton pitcher Jose Acuna (1-0) each recording two strikeouts in the inning.

In the seventh, the Dragons were able to plate their first run of the game with an RBI single by third baseman Jose Serrano. Two hitters later, an Austin Callahan flyout into foul territory left the bases loaded, and the Captains with a 2-1 advantage. Dion threw two innings of relief, allowing three hits, one earned run, and two walks, striking out three.

After Junior Sanquintin led off the bottom of the seventh with an infield single, Acuna retired the next three Lake County hitters in order.

In the top of the eighth, Captains pitcher Elvis Jerez (0-1, BS, 1) made his first relief appearance of 2023. After beginning the inning with a strikeout, a missed fly ball by Lake County third baseman Christian Cairo and a walk put two runners on for Dayton. Another Jerez strikeout left him with two outs and runners on first and second.

On his very next pitch, Dragons left fielder Blake Dunn hit his first career High-A home run, a three-run shot to give Dayton their first lead of the series at 4-2. Two straight singles followed by two straight walks then made it a 5-2 game, after which Jerez exited the game. He allowed three hits, six unearned runs, and three walks in 0.2 innings pitched.

Franco Aleman then made his second appearance of the season, allowing a two-run single to Dragons designated hitter Mat Nelson, which gave Dayton a 7-2 lead. In the bottom half of the inning, Jose Acuna retired the Captains in order for the second time.

In the top of the ninth, Aleman completed a 1-2-3 inning, which included back-to-back strikeouts. Lake County second baseman Yordys Valdes led off the bottom of the ninth with a walk, but a 6-3 double play and ground out preserved the Dragons victory.

Up next, following two off days, the Captains will begin their first road series of the season against the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Tuesday, April 11th. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM, and coverage of the game can be found on MiLB.tv/TinCaps and on @LCCaptains on Twitter and Instagram.

