Gray Triples Twice as Mudcats Take Opener 8-3 in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS - Joe Gray Jr. tripled twice while extending his hitting streak to 15 consecutive games, both Freddy Zamora and Noah Campbell had two-run doubles and Darrien Miller went 2-for-4 with two runs as the Mudcats earned a series opening 8-3 victory versus the Cannon Ballers at Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis on Tuesday night.

The Mudcats (19-11) trailed the Cannon Ballers (4-26) 3-2 heading into the sixth, but went on to rally for six runs and six hits while taking an 8-3 lead. Reliever Ty Madrigal started that frame with a walk and strikeout before allowing four consecutive hits, including three run-scoring hits.

Miller started Carolina's rally with a single to center and Arbert Cipion kept it going with a RBI single to short. Zamora, following a single from Daniel Castillo to load the bases, then drove in two with a double to right-center. Campbell also drove in two with a double later in the inning and Felix Valerio capped the rally with run scoring hit of his own.

In all, the Mudcats scored six runs in the sixth while taking an 8-3 lead in the game. Madrigal (0-1, 8.79) was charged with all six runs and took the loss. He also recorded just the one out, walked a batter and allowed four hits.

Madrigal was also the third of seven pitchers in the game. Starter Bailey Horn struck out five, walked one and allowed a run on five hits over four and 1/3. Brandon Jenkins was the second man up as he finished out the fifth with a run allowed on one hit while recorded two outs. Madrigal followed and Kannapolis went on to use relievers Kevin Folman, Tyler Johnson, Martin Carrasco and Marcus Evey the rest of the way.

Carolina, meanwhile, needed just three pitchers as Nick Belzer went five and 1/3 before Joey Matulovich took over for the rest of the sixth and all of the seventh. Miguel Guerrero then worked the final two frames to finish out the game. Belzer (1-1, 5.23), Matulovich and Guerrero totaled four strikeouts apiece and both Matulovich and Guerrero turned in scoreless appearances.

Belzer earned the win despite giving up three runs in the game, including two in the third and one in the fourth. Caberera Weaver started the third with a triple before scoring on a ground out a batter later. Jose Rodriguez later followed with a two-out solo home run to lift the Cannon Ballers to a 2-0 lead.

Kannapolis actually led 3-0 before the Mudcats got on the board with two runs in the fifth. The two-run fifth started with a single by Miller and continued with a run-scoring bases loaded walk from Gray and a run-scoring fielder's choice hit into by Campbell.

The victory lifted the Mudcats to 1-0 lead in the series and was Carolina's eighth straight overall versus Kannapolis. The Mudcats also took over sole ownership of first place in the Low-A East Central division standings with Down East falling earlier in the night to Fayetteville.

HOME RUNS:

Kannapolis HR: Rodriguez, J (3, 3rd inning off Belzer, 0 on, 2 out).

TOP PERFORMERS - BATTERS:

Zamora, SS (Carolina): 2-for-4, 1 R, 1 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 2 RBI

Gray Jr., CF (Carolina): 2-for-3, 0 R, 0 2B, 2 3B, 0 HR, 1 RBI

Valerio, F, 3B-2B (Carolina): 2-for-4, 1 R, 0 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 1 RBI

Miller, C (Carolina): 2-for-4, 2 R, 0 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 0 RBI

Castillo, 3B (Carolina): 2-for-4, 2 R, 0 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 0 RBI

Rodriguez, J, SS (Kannapolis): 2-for-4, 1 R, 0 2B, 0 3B, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Weaver, CF (Kannapolis): 2-for-3, 1 R, 0 2B, 1 3B, 0 HR, 0 RBI

TOP PERFORMERS - PITCHERS:

Belzer (W, 1-1) (Carolina): 5.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 4 SO

Matulovich (Carolina): 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO

Guerrero (Carolina): 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO

Horn (Kannapolis): 4.1 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO

Johnson, T (Kannapolis): 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO

Carrasco (Kannapolis): 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO

Evey (Kannapolis): 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO

SCORING PLAYS:

Cannon Ballers 3rd (Cannon Ballers 2, Mudcats 0) -- Caberea Weaver triples to left-center field. Ivan Gonzalez grounds out, Freddy Zamora to Noah Campbell, Caberea Weaver scores. Brandon Bossard strikes out swinging. Jose Rodriguez hits a home run to left-center field on a 0-1 pitch. Chase Krogman strikes out swinging.

(2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

Cannon Ballers 4th (Cannon Ballers 3, Mudcats 0) -- Bryan Ramos walks. Bryan Ramos steals 2nd base. Luis Mieses hit by pitch. Harvin Mendoza walks, Bryan Ramos to 3rd; Luis Mieses to 2nd. Lency Delgado grounds into double play, Daniel Castillo to Noah Campbell, Bryan Ramos scores; Luis Mieses out at 3rd, Harvin Mendoza to 2nd; Lency Delgado out at 1st. Caberea Weaver singles to left-center field, Harvin Mendoza to 3rd; Caberea Weaver to 2nd. Ivan Gonzalez grounds out, Daniel Castillo to Noah Campbell.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB)

Mudcats 5th (Cannon Ballers 3, Mudcats 2) -- Darrien Miller singles to center field. Wild pitch by Bailey Horn, Darrien Miller to 2nd. Arbert Cipion strikes out swinging. Pitcher Change: Brandon Jenkins replaces Bailey Horn. Daniel Castillo walks. Freddy Zamora singles up the middle, Darrien Miller to 3rd; Daniel Castillo to 2nd. Joe Gray Jr. walks, Darrien Miller scores; Daniel Castillo to 3rd; Freddy Zamora to 2nd. Noah Campbell grounds into a force out, Harvin Mendoza to Jose Rodriguez, Daniel Castillo scores; Freddy Zamora to 3rd; Joe Gray Jr. out at 2nd. Joey Wiemer flies out to Caberea Weaver.

(2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB)

Mudcats 6th (Mudcats 8, Cannon Ballers 3) -- Pitcher Change: Ty Madrigal replaces Brandon Jenkins. Felix Valerio walks. Ashton McGee struck out looking. Darrien Miller singles up the middle, Felix Valerio to 3rd. Arbert Cipion singles up the middle, Felix Valerio scores; Darrien Miller to 2nd. Daniel Castillo singles through the hole at second base, Darrien Miller to 3rd; Arbert Cipion to 2nd. Freddy Zamora doubles to right-center field, Darrien Miller scores; Arbert Cipion scores; Daniel Castillo to 3rd. Joe Gray Jr. hit by pitch. Pitcher Change: Kevin Folman replaces Ty Madrigal. Noah Campbell doubles to left-center field, Daniel Castillo scores; Freddy Zamora scores; Joe Gray Jr. to 3rd. Joey Wiemer reaches on a fielder's choice out, Jose Rodriguez to Ivan Gonzalez, Joe Gray Jr. out at home, Noah Campbell to 3rd. Felix Valerio singles to left-center field, Noah Campbell scores; Joey Wiemer to 2nd. Joey Wiemer advances to 3rd on a balk; Felix Valerio advances to 2nd on a balk. Ashton McGee walks. Darrien Miller struck out looking.

(6 Runs, 6 Hits, 0 Errors, 3 LOB)

